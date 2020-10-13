Bail assistance

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Uniting St. Louis
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Missouri outsources contact tracing in coronavirus battle
Top Stories
Illinois woman who faked breast cancer pleads guilty to five federal felonies
Justin Bieber Crocs just went on sale and they are already sold out
Missourians asked to stop burns because of the threat of spreading fires
Bail Project-St. Louis opens new legal assistance center
Election
Candidates and issues
Political News
Missouri Voter Guide
Illinois Voter Guide
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
COVID
Regional COVID-19 Stats
Pass or Fail
COVID and the Classroom
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
List of coronavirus symptoms
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Missouri outsources contact tracing in coronavirus battle
Top Stories
Instagram’s most-followed celeb, Cristiano Ronaldo, tests positive for COVID-19
School specializing in special needs students is exploding in enrollment
Video
Kirkwood approves plan for middle schools to return to the classroom
Video
Johnson & Johnson’s pauses COVID-19 vaccine trial over unexplained illness
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Grant’s Farm to host Halloween Drive-Thru Experience
Video
Top Stories
Hero Dog Awards to honor therapy dogs as ambassadors of hope
Video
Top Stories
Saxophonist Rhoda G. releases new single “Finally”
Video
Self-pampering and self -care ideas no matter your budget
Video
Relieve stress, learn to play a musical instrument amid the pandemic
Video
Four ways to vote for the November, 3 General Election
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
The Big Game
Masters Report
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman added to team’s reserve/COVID-19 list, reports say
Top Stories
LeBron James gives daughter her own house for 6th birthday
Instagram’s most-followed celeb, Cristiano Ronaldo, tests positive for COVID-19
TKO: Losing your Captain
Video
Former Cardinal Tommy Pham stabbed, will recover
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Free Trip Tuesday heads to Springfield, MO
Top Stories
The Masked Singer: Match the Singer to the Costume Sweepstakes
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Illinois woman who faked breast cancer pleads guilty to five federal felonies
Top Stories
Bail Project-St. Louis opens new legal assistance center
Top Stories
Kim Massie, beloved blues and soul singer, dies
Video
St. Louis allowing absentee voting at select public libraries
Video
Kirkwood approves plan for middle schools to return to the classroom
Video
Mice and bugs everywhere – Family says housing authority’s virtual inspection missed obvious problems before they moved in
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Bail assistance
Bail Project-St. Louis opens new legal assistance center
Popular
Supreme Court halts census in latest twist of 2020 count
Coroner: 10-year-old Missouri girl appears to have been starved to death
Video
Troy medical tech charged with sexual abuse after ‘extra’ exam; More victims possible
11-year-old struck, killed while crossing I-270
Video
Justin Bieber Crocs just went on sale and they are already sold out
Social Security announces 2021 benefit increase
Weather