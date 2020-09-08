Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Politics
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
Hear the funny outtakes kids said during their COVID and the Classroom interviews
Video
Top Stories
Free online tutoring help offered by St. Louis County Library; other residents can access service
Video
Mizzou expands rules for face coverings; required outdoors now
Video
Lou Brock Jr. has a message for Cardinal Nation after father passes away
Video
Dellwood man charged with murder after Labor Day shooting
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Segments
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
COVID
Regional COVID-19 Stats
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
List of coronavirus symptoms
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Makeup, masks, and you – Upcoming virtual “Beauty Buzz” fundraiser raises scholarships for journalism students
Video
Top Stories
St. Louis far behind other cities in census self-response rate
Video
Every distance-learner told us about this problem – We found a free solution
Video
Jefferson County enters ‘red alert’ status; shows uncontrolled coronavirus transmission in the county
Video
Potosi teacher, 34, dies following COVID battle
Video
Schools
Back-To-School Plans
COVID and the Classroom
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Best makeup tips for at-home video calls
Video
Top Stories
‘Stampede for Stroke’ to help raise money to fight this leading cause of death
Video
Top Stories
How to help young people through pandemic adversity
Video
Tim’s Travels: Riding to the top of the Gateway Arch
Video
Money Saver: Get your hands on clearance NFL apparel at Kohl’s
Video
Rethinking Retirement: Avoid these 4 deadly investor sins
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
The Big Game
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
TKO: Winning resume vs Hot team
Video
Top Stories
Cardinals split doubleheader with Twins
Colin Kaepernick could be named your NFL team’s QB at any moment, thanks to EA Sports
Video
Hendricks goes 8 innings, Cubs beat Cardinals 5-1
Gallery
TKO: Remembering Lou Brock
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Petropolis Empowered Pets Giveaway
Top Stories
Mattress Direct Zero Cool Sweepstakes
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Makeup, masks, and you – Upcoming virtual “Beauty Buzz” fundraiser raises scholarships for journalism students
Video
Top Stories
St. Louis far behind other cities in census self-response rate
Video
Top Stories
Missouri highway patrol officer rescues dog injured in a hit and run
Video
Missouri solicits public feedback on management of black bear population
Video
Maryland Heights school says kids should never go back to class full-time
Video
Mizzou COVID-19 cases have students scrambling to see if classes are online
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
beauty buzz
Makeup, masks, and you – Upcoming virtual “Beauty Buzz” fundraiser raises scholarships for journalism students
Video
Popular
Potosi teacher, 34, dies following COVID battle
Video
Lou Brock Jr. has a message for Cardinal Nation after father passes away
Video
Photos: Cruisers arrested in St. Louis City; firearms and possible narcotics found
Video
Weather
Lake of the Ozarks sees biggest Labor Day crowd yet
Video
Woman who popularized the gender reveal party says enough already after latest wildfire
Video
Mizzou expands rules for face coverings; required outdoors now
Video