Skip to content
FOX2now.com
St. Louis
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Metro Most Wanted
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
You Paid For It
Top Stories
Saying Goodbye to “Big Al” Carson
Video
Top Stories
US unemployment hasn’t looked this bad since the 1930s
Questions to Ask When Shopping for a Real Estate Agent
Carlinville man killed in plane crash
1 dead, 3 injured in boat explosion at the Lake of The Ozarks
Coronavirus
Live Local Updates
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Local coronavirus forecasts & maps
List of coronavirus symptoms
Stay-at-home orders
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Nominate a hero for a SkyFOX ‘shout out’
Missouri and Illinois COVID-19 resources
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Exclusive: Uber will soon require drivers and riders to wear face coverings in the US
Top Stories
Army resume basic training for recruits at Fort Leonard Wood
Coronavirus strikes nearly 80 Missouri nursing homes
Jefferson County DJ hosts weekend block party with social distancing
Video
Coronavirus is making some people rethink where they want to live
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Video Center
Weather
Closings and Delays
Daily Forecast
Interactive Radar
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Weather Kid of the Week
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Major League Soccer
NFL Draft
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
LeBron James is hosting a prime-time TV graduation ceremony for high school seniors
Top Stories
TKO: Remembering DeJong’s Blast off the Big Mac sign
Video
Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong waiting for baseball just like the fans
Video
Travion Ford commits to Mizzou
Video
Woman hit in face by ball at Wrigley sues Cubs, MLB
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Send SkyFOX to my house
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Award-winning St. Louis photographer shares images from the pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Studio Rue Pilates can help with your neck and back issues
Video
Top Stories
Ameren creates scavenger hunt to cut your family’s energy costs
Video
Watch: Friday’s McDonald’s Senior Salute for the class of 2020
Video
Personal Gift Basket Company owner helps promote other women entrepreneurs
Video
University City announce plans for senior graduation
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
Weather Kid Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
McDonald’s Senior Salute – Class of 2020
Top Stories
Nominate a team of heroes for a SkyFOX ‘shout-out’
Video
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Belleville couple receives outpouring after Fox 2 report; gives back to other truckers
Video
Top Stories
Beauty and grooming industry indifferent on reopening for business so soon
Video
Top Stories
Wrong-way driver causes crash on I-270 in north St. Louis County
Video
As restrictions relaxed in Illnois, local pastor okay with worshippers still watching services online
Video
Crafters sewing thousands of face masks for first responders
Video
Ladue police offer ‘friendly phone call’ to residents amid social distancing and stay-at-home order
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
IL: 2,559 deaths/ 58,505 cases; MO: 351 deaths/ 8,154 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Live Now
Live Now
Coronavirus: Facts not Fear; How is it affecting schools, sports, and travel around the world? Tune in now.
boat explosion
Boat explosion on Lake of the Ozarks kills Richmond Heights man
Popular
Boat explosion on Lake of the Ozarks kills Richmond Heights man
Another wave of coronavirus will likely hit the US in the fall. Here’s why and what we can do to stop it
Interactive Missouri map shows where COVID-19 cases are reported
Weather
Live Updates: St. Louis area coronavirus news
Video
Saying Goodbye to “Big Al” Carson
Video
Jefferson County DJ hosts weekend block party with social distancing
Video