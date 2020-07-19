Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
St. Louis police clear protesters from front of City Hall
Top Stories
Back the Blue Ride & Rally to support law enforcement
Missouri Congressman Lacy Clay remembers his friend, U.S. Representative John Lewis.
Video
Watermain break causes boil order for Fairview Heights
Boat fire extinguished Saturday night at St. Charles Two Branch Marina
Video
Coronavirus
Reopening guidelines
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
Local coronavirus forecasts & maps
Reopening list
List of coronavirus symptoms
Missouri Town Hall
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Local businesses making changes to avoid coin shortage
Video
Top Stories
St. Charles County officials say bars partly to blame for rise in COVID cases
Video
Mizzou researchers study antiviral drugs to treat COVID-19
Video
Missouri COVID case fatality rate continues to dip as younger people are infected
Branson face mask debate wades into Nazis, conspiracy theories
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Kansas City Chiefs
Major League Soccer
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Phase two additions to Ballpark Village near completion
Video
Top Stories
COVID delays MLS expansion plans; St. Louis club to debut in 2023
Video
Keeping your kids safe on the field during dangerous heat
Video
Nonprofit for the visually impaired establishes beepball team
Video
New Alton baseball team launches contest to find name
Video
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Fabric Insurance Company is helping children manage their allowances
Video
Top Stories
Realty Spotlight on STL: It is a sellers market in St. Louis, even during the pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Money Saver: Exclusive Fox 2 deal on No Touch Forehead Thermometer
The Soup-n-Share raises money for refrigerated box truck
Video
Arts and Faith to share “Stories of Compassion” from St. Louis’ diverse faith community
Video
Money Saver: Get these deals on items to keep you warm
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Photo submission: Dog Days of Summer
Video
Top Stories
Enter to win a FREE pair of the world’s only hearing aids with artificial intelligence!
Top Stories
Baseball is Back – Let us show your excitement on TV!
Gallery
Free Trip Tuesday goes to Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, IN!
Is your child not sleeping well? Let’s see if we can be helpful. Enter to win a FREE ZPOD today!
Win your way into Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari!
Video
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
ACT tests canceled across Missouri Saturday with little notice to parents and students
Video
Top Stories
Affton’s 9 Mile Garden keeps customers cool Saturday night
Video
Top Stories
Congressman John Lewis, longtime civil rights icon, dead at 80
Video
Local businesses making changes to avoid coin shortage
Video
COVID exposure in Clinton County shows why guidelines should be followed when gathering with friends
Video
St. Charles County toddler home safe after found wandering her neighborhood
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
boat fire
Boat fire extinguished Saturday night at St. Charles Two Branch Marina
Video
Popular
Weather
Two lanes closed going southbound on I-270 past Dougherty Ferry Road
Video
Interactive Missouri maps show locations of coronavirus cases
Black Lives Matter mural outside Trump Tower vandalized three times in one week
Boat fire extinguished Saturday night at St. Charles Two Branch Marina
Video
St. Louis County map shows coronavirus cases by zip code
Powerful testimony about Pam Hupp leads to $3 million judgment
Video