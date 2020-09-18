brandon carr

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Politics
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
Father, son from Arkansas die in boat crash in Missouri
Top Stories
Putting a face on the Mother of all Pandemics
Video
FedEx to hire 900 seasonal team members in St. Louis area
St. Louis’ Sterling K. Brown is giving his phone number to fans, other celebs do the same
Video
St. Louis man indicted for several armed robberies
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
COVID
Regional COVID-19 Stats
COVID and the Classroom
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
List of coronavirus symptoms
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Doctors at Mercy Jefferson Hospital call for county residents to wear masks when in public
Video
Top Stories
Nearly 1,800 new COVID cases in Missouri; 23 additional deaths reported
Rockwood superintendent approves high school sports outside St. Louis County lines
Video
Discover awards Steve’s Hot Dogs in Tower Grove East $25,000
Video
Pandemic creates the opportunity for Wentzville students through new sports marketing program
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Jewish New Year begins at sundown
Video
Top Stories
RECIPE: From picked apples to apple crisps
Video
Top Stories
Tunnel Light, Inc. helps those struggling with their mental health
Video
Schlafly to host virtual ‘Oktoberfest’ giveaway.
Video
11-year-old Saves sister with heimlich maneuver, receives award
Video
Study: Cancer patients have a harder time with COVID-19
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
The Big Game
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame safety Larry Wilson dies at 82
Gallery
Top Stories
St. Louis County identifies COVID-19 outbreaks tied to youth sports, explains restrictions
TKO:Joe Buck elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
Video
Pirates win 5-1 as Cardinals offense continues to sputter
2020 USA National Boxing Championships to be held in Shreveport, La.
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Tri-State Water, Power & Air Healthy Families Giveaway
Top Stories
Petropolis Empowered Pets Giveaway
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Doctors at Mercy Jefferson Hospital call for county residents to wear masks when in public
Video
Top Stories
St. Louis woman battling cancer gains social media following with inspiring videos
Video
Top Stories
Police: Woman shot to death at St. Louis gas station
Nearly 1,800 new COVID cases in Missouri; 23 additional deaths reported
Discover awards Steve’s Hot Dogs in Tower Grove East $25,000
Video
Pandemic creates the opportunity for Wentzville students through new sports marketing program
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
brandon carr
O’Fallon, Mo. man sentenced in fraud scheme targeting NFL player Brandon Carr