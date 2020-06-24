brandon carson

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
Hearing fireworks booming before July 4 this year? You’re not alone
Video
Top Stories
Oregon county reverses mask exception for people of color after ‘shocking’ backlash
Video
Woman finds 2.23-carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas
Stimulus checks were sent to US inmates; the IRS wants them back
Disneyland delays planned July reopening
Coronavirus
Reopening guidelines
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
Local coronavirus forecasts & maps
Reopening list
List of coronavirus symptoms
Missouri Town Hall
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Fans at Cardinals games not entirely ruled out
Video
Top Stories
Illinois approaching Phase 4 of reopening
Video
Family concerned about dad’s well-being at Fenton hospital over visitation rules
Video
Mass prison testing reveals COVID-19 spike
Video
Air travel increasing at St. Louis Airport but well below summer business
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Weather Kid of the Week
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Major League Soccer
NFL Draft
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Remembering Justin Love
Video
Top Stories
Jim Edmonds on Baseball’s return
Video
Country’s largest pump track opens in St. Charles County
Video
Curt Schilling compares Bubba Wallace to Jussie Smollett, then deactivates Twitter account
No fans at Busch Stadium when baseball returns to St. Louis
Video
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
In-person ‘retail therapy’ may be good after pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Money Saver: Get 60 % off or more on home closeouts deals at Kohl’s
Top Stories
How to fake your summer vacation glow
Video
The Cup unveils some fast food fun with new “Arch City Sliders” cupcakes
Video
Money Saver: Get up to 75% off at Macy’s summer sale
Planning a move during pandemic, ‘Two Men and a Truck’ is here to help
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
Weather Kid Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Tri-State Water, Power & Air Healthy Families Giveaway
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Record sales predicted for firework sales, officials warn against danger
Video
Top Stories
Fans at Cardinals games not entirely ruled out
Video
Top Stories
Search for missing Cahokia man Brandon Carson
Video
Adults in the area going to extreme measures to cool off this summer
Video
Country’s largest pump track opens in St. Charles County
Video
SSM Health Medical Minute – Stay on track with your child’s vaccinations
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 975 deaths/ 18,868 cases IL: 6,770 deaths/ 138,540 cases.
brandon carson
Search for missing Cahokia man Brandon Carson
Video
Popular
Husband speaks after losing his wife in Applebee’s deadly shooting
Video
No fans at Busch Stadium when baseball returns to St. Louis
Video
Weather
Interactive Missouri maps show locations of coronavirus cases
‘Horrifying’ Applebee’s shooting scene described as prosecutor announces more murder charges
Video
Saharan dust plume to arrive in the US Wednesday
Second stimulus check: Trump says ‘very generous’ payments could be announced soon
Video