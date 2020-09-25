Breckenridge

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Politics
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
Just for kids: Local business offers after-school P.E. classes for children during pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Mizzou football prepares for home-opener with less than 12,000 fans allowed inside Faurot Field
Video
Voter’s guide to the November 3 general election in Illinois
UPS to hire over 1,200 seasonal employees in St. Louis, Earth City
Large outpouring of support for Crown Candy Kitchen after call for help goes viral
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
COVID
Regional COVID-19 Stats
Pass or Fail
COVID and the Classroom
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
List of coronavirus symptoms
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
COVID positivity rates drop in St. Clair County, but restrictions remain in place
Video
Top Stories
ICU nurse details traumatic experience with COVID-19, shares message with community
Video
Large outpouring of support for Crown Candy Kitchen after call for help goes viral
Video
5 Mizzou students suspended, others disciplined for COVID policy violations
Missouri adds nearly 2,000 new COVID cases, surpasses 120,000 in total
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
National Singles Week: Tips on being single and confident
Video
Top Stories
Beets & Bones to open brick-and-mortar cafe in Clayton
Video
Top Stories
Celebrate National Dumpling Day with Crispy Edge
Video
Tim’s Travels: St. Charles Convention Center to host the Builders Home & Remodeling Show this weekend
Video
‘Benadryl challenge’: FDA issues alert over dangerous TikTok trend
Video
Better Business Bureau: buying used cars can be risky
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
The Big Game
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone show, Friday, September 25, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Cardinals split DH with Brewers
Reds say broadcaster Thom Brennaman resigns after anti-gay slur
TKO: Molina’s 2,000th Hit
Video
Molina gets 2,000th Hit, Cards beat Brewers 4-2
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Tri-State Water, Power & Air Healthy Families Giveaway
Top Stories
Petropolis Empowered Pets Giveaway
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Operation LeGend continuing in St Louis
Video
Top Stories
Releasing inmates over COVID concerns partly to blame for spike in St. Louis crime, Krewson says
Video
Top Stories
Train cars derail in Ferguson Friday evening
Video
COVID positivity rates drop in St. Clair County, but restrictions remain in place
Video
Gardner adds 15 St. Louis police officers to ‘exclusion list’
ICU nurse details traumatic experience with COVID-19, shares message with community
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breckenridge
Missouri Supreme Court Judge Patricia Breckenridge on November’s ballot
Popular
‘Cake Boss’ star’s right hand impaled in ‘terrible’ bowling accident
Train cars derail in Ferguson Friday evening
Video
‘I have never done that in my life’- Gov. Parson on quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19
Video
Mother of two killed in crash by speeding driver
Video
Large outpouring of support for Crown Candy Kitchen after call for help goes viral
Video
Weather
Gardner adds 15 St. Louis police officers to ‘exclusion list’