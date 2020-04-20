brian kemp

Skip to content
FOX2now.com
St. Louis
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Metro Most Wanted
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
You Paid For It
Top Stories
Food trucks to start serving truckers at California’s rest stops
Video
Top Stories
McDonald’s offers health care workers, first responders free ‘Thank You Meals’
Video
Newsfeed Now Coronavirus: ‘Facts Not Fear’ morning update – April 21, 2020
Video
More than 40 employees lived at their plant for 28 days to make material to protect health care workers
Video
Some US governors move to reopen their states, though some local leaders are pushing back
Coronavirus
Live Local Updates
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Local coronavirus forecasts & maps
List of coronavirus symptoms
Stay-at-home orders
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Nominate a hero for a SkyFOX ‘shout out’
Missouri and Illinois COVID-19 resources
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Missouri attorney general sues Chinese government over COVID-19 response
Top Stories
New York state nurses union files three lawsuits alleging poor COVID-19 working conditions
St. Louis area coronavirus death toll sees record single-day reported increase
Video
Principal taps into community to help his students be able to E-Learn
Video
Missouri will get all of its money back for recalled protective masks
Video
Watch
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Live Video of Newscasts
Breaking News Video
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Weather
Closings and Delays
Daily Forecast
Interactive Radar
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Weather Kid of the Week
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Major League Soccer
NFL Draft
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Tom Brady caught working out in closed Tampa park, mayor says
Video
Top Stories
TKO: Stan vs St. Louis
Video
Battlehawks President shocked by XFL’s folding
Video
Ozzie & Willie talk 1980’s Cardinals
Video
Before ‘stay at home orders’ Greenville University found out about the pandemic from international students
Video
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
How to keep your makeup brushes disinfected amid COVID-19
Video
Top Stories
Rise up with the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues and celebrate our front-line heroes
Video
Top Stories
STL Moms: Why parents should help their kids practice social distancing
Video
The main factors leading to poor air quality in the St. Louis region
Video
How does the coronavirus relief bill affect your retirement?
Video
St. Louis company connects chefs and families
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
Weather Kid Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
McDonald’s Senior Salute – Class of 2020
Top Stories
Nominate a team of heroes for a SkyFOX ‘shout-out’
Video
Top Stories
Share your Coronavirus related changes to FOX 2 and KPLR 11’s Business Directory
Send your ‘Waking Up My Day’ signs to get Bommarito SkyFOX helicopter over your house
Video
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Nursing homes now have to report coronavirus cases to families and federal government
Top Stories
Health workers face anti-lockdown protesters in dramatic photos
Top Stories
Man charged for Tower Grove South murder, burglary
Third St. Louis County Police Department employee tests positive for COVID-19
Former inmates discuss social isolation in prison
Video
Restaurants say Missouri’s curbside liquor waiver is already saving jobs
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
IL: 1,349 deaths/31,508 cases; MO: 177 deaths/5,807 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News
brian kemp
Georgia governor to reopen some businesses as early as Friday
Popular
Breaking stay-at-home orders: Street parties form in St. Louis City and County
Video
Missouri attorney general sues Chinese government over COVID-19 response
Battlehawks President shocked by XFL’s folding
Video
Interactive Missouri map shows where COVID-19 cases are reported
More than 40 employees lived at their plant for 28 days to make material to protect health care workers
Video
St. Louis area coronavirus death toll sees record single-day reported increase
Video
IKEA shares recipe for Swedish meatballs with customers on coronavirus lockdown
Video