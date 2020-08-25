cannon hinnant

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Politics
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
McDonald’s launches first new Chicken McNuggets flavor in nearly 40 years
Top Stories
Florida woman dies after getting trapped in husband’s police car
Video
Patrol: Eastern Missouri man drowns in Warren County pond
Woman shot in the face in north St. Louis Tuesday morning
Video
Missouri’s first equal access midwifery clinic opens in Ferguson
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Segments
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
COVID
Regional COVID-19 Stats
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
List of coronavirus symptoms
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
College Students return to a new normal
Video
Top Stories
St. Louis County awards $940,000 contract for coronavirus testing in North County, some ask what took so long
Video
Hand sanitizer recall: A new contaminant warning as more products added to the FDA list
Missouri gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway releases her plan to fight coronavirus
Video
Illinois reverses ban on indoor service at bars, restaurants in Metro East
Video
Schools
Back-To-School Plans
COVID and the Classroom
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Hot Charlie’s Hot Sauce owner talks about pandemic impact on business
Video
Top Stories
Quick and fun back-to-school makeup trends
Video
Top Stories
Effectiveness of wearing a mask
Video
POWERplex opens youth academic and athletic support for working parents
Video
Money Saver: Get organized with this deal on these large storage bins at Wayfair
Rethinking Retirement: ‘Buckets’ that help you achieve the lifestyle you want in retirement
Video
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Kansas City Chiefs
Major League Soccer
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
4-year-old boy hits hole-in-one in W. Virginia
Top Stories
NFL has 77 apparently false positive COVID-19 tests from one lab
TKO: Blues early playoff exit
Video
Catching up with Chaser
Video
Molina gets 4 hits as Cardinals beat Reds 6-2
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Mattress Direct Zero Cool Sweepstakes
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Kanye West will not appear on Missouri ballots this fall
Top Stories
St. Louis Cardinals management shares strategy on fighting downtown crime
Video
Top Stories
Senior Services Plus looking to employ over 20 new home care aids at upcoming hiring events
Video
McCloskeys speak at Republican National Convention
Video
College Students return to a new normal
Video
Virtual learning bringing highs, lows as students return to school
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
cannon hinnant
Hundreds take part in memorial ride for slain 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant
Video
Popular
Missouri professor fired for comment to student from Wuhan
Video
Illinois reverses ban on indoor service at bars, restaurants in Metro East
Video
Snowy, freezing winter predicted for much of US, Farmers’ Almanac says
Video
Weather
St. Louis Cardinals management shares strategy on fighting downtown crime
Video
McCloskeys speak at Republican National Convention
Video
Woman shot in the face in north St. Louis Tuesday morning
Video