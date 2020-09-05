Cartez McKire

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Politics
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
3 suffer life-threatening injuries in Florissant vehicle crash
Gallery
Top Stories
High Ridge man charged with murder of teen
Saturday fire displaces north St. Louis family
Video
Emotional day in Central West End as hundreds gather to pay respect to Bohannon family
Video
Rally against violence and hatred held at Old Courthouse
Gallery
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Segments
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
COVID
Regional COVID-19 Stats
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
List of coronavirus symptoms
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Coronavirus cases tied to a Maine wedding reception hit 147, with 3 deaths
Top Stories
University of Wisconsin-Madison directs 9 sororities and fraternities to quarantine due to Covid-19
St. Louis restaurant owners frustrated COVID-19 restrictions continue
Video
Pandemic task-force leader gets first shots in COVID-19 vaccine trial
Video
Missouri health officials report 1,605 new cases; delayed results behind increase
Schools
Back-To-School Plans
COVID and the Classroom
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Pedal to Peace event helps local families impacted by domestic abuse
Video
Top Stories
Health experts say avoid traveling this Labor Day weekend
Video
Top Stories
Money Saver: “Clear the Rack” sale happening at Nordstrom Rack
Tim’s Travels: Pumpkin pancakes mark the return of First Watch’s fall menu
Video
Everything you need to know about Distracted Driving
Video
One local artist honors the late “Black Panther” star, Chadwick Boseman
Video
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Kansas City Chiefs
Major League Soccer
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Verlo Mattress/Fox 2 Prep Zone, Friday, September 4, 2020
Video
Top Stories
Mike Shannon’s restaurant adapting to changes in Illinois Covid-19 restrictions
Video
Saint Louis FC season and franchise nearing its end
Video
Doctor says one-third of Big Ten athletes who contracted Covid-19 show signs of heart inflammation
Adam Wainwright nominated for Roberto Clemente Award; fans can vote
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Petropolis Empowered Pets Giveaway
Top Stories
Mattress Direct Zero Cool Sweepstakes
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
3 suffer life-threatening injuries in Florissant vehicle crash
Gallery
Top Stories
High Ridge man charged with murder of teen
Top Stories
Saturday fire displaces north St. Louis family
Video
Emotional day in Central West End as hundreds gather to pay respect to Bohannon family
Video
Rally against violence and hatred held at Old Courthouse
Gallery
Farmers to Families organization to give away 70,000 pounds of food in Edwardsville, IL
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Cartez McKire
High Ridge man charged with murder of teen
Popular
Weather
Professor from Kansas City suburb says she has lied about being Black her whole life
High Ridge man charged with murder of teen
Witness says man shot 50 rounds into Bass Pro Shop with AR 15 in Spanish Fort, Ala.
Video
Emotional day in Central West End as hundreds gather to pay respect to Bohannon family
Video
St. Louis County high school sports officials voice concerns in letter to County Executive Sam Page
Video
Endangered Person Advisory issued for 41-year-old woman