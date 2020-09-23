Centralia Lake

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Politics
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
Tim’s Travels: Exploring St. Louis like a tourist
Video
Top Stories
NAACP hosting free COVID-19 tests and food giveaway today
Video
Younger Mehlville students return to classrooms
Video
Fatal crash in Chesterfield kills one person
Video
Restrictions for youth sports and in-person learning expected to ease in St. Louis County
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
COVID
Regional COVID-19 Stats
Pass or Fail
COVID and the Classroom
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
List of coronavirus symptoms
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Nightly crowds on Main Street St. Charles look more like Mardi Gras
Video
Top Stories
You Paid For It: A call for $1 million more for small businesses to help survive COVID-19 crisis
Video
Bilingual organizations keep Hispanic community informed as COVID cancels annual festival
Video
Head of St. Louis COVID task force says trick-or-treating can still be done
Video
Mizzou says active COVID-19 cases see huge drop since beginning of month
Video
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Tim’s Travels: Exploring St. Louis like a tourist
Video
Top Stories
Shimmer by Shy: Fall hair trends
Video
Top Stories
Psychotherapist warns parents dealing with pandemic stress to control outbursts
Video
New book ‘Candy Men’ tells Switzer Licorice’s amazing story
Video
How can parents tell the difference between the flu and COVID-19? We asked pediatricians
Video
Money saver – A great deal on an Under Armour hoodie
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
The Big Game
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Carlson & Gomber lead Cards past Royals 5-0
Top Stories
Tiger plays his new golf course in Branson
Video
NFL fines coaches $100,000 for failing to wear masks on the sidelines
Gov. Pritzker defends decision to delay some high school sports
Video
Jackson State introduces Deion Sanders as next head football coach
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Tri-State Water, Power & Air Healthy Families Giveaway
Top Stories
Petropolis Empowered Pets Giveaway
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Nightly crowds on Main Street St. Charles look more like Mardi Gras
Video
Top Stories
Centralia Lake will be re-tested following toxic blue-green algae
Video
Top Stories
You Paid For It: A call for $1 million more for small businesses to help survive COVID-19 crisis
Video
Bilingual organizations keep Hispanic community informed as COVID cancels annual festival
Video
Missouri police chief charged with stealing drug evidence
Man shot dead at Spanish Lake Park
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Centralia Lake
Centralia Lake will be re-tested following toxic blue-green algae
Video
Popular
Missouri police chief charged with stealing drug evidence
Nightly crowds on Main Street St. Charles look more like Mardi Gras
Video
Weather
Murder investigation of beloved Millstadt restaurant owner continues
Video
Jefferson County returns to COVID-19 red status
Video
Restrictions for youth sports and in-person learning expected to ease in St. Louis County
Video
Man shot dead at Spanish Lake Park
Video