childrens hospital

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
Wrestler hoping to represent Guam in Tokyo Olympics
Video
Top Stories
Bahamas bans US tourist travel due to coronavirus concerns
Video
Pres. Trump falsely claims the US has ‘the best mortality rate’ in the world
Nicki Minaj announces she’s pregnant with 1st child
Exclusive Area 51 photographs show rarely seen angles of secret base
Video
Coronavirus
Reopening guidelines
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
Local coronavirus forecasts & maps
Reopening list
List of coronavirus symptoms
Missouri Town Hall
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Local businesses making changes to avoid coin shortage
Video
Top Stories
St. Charles County officials say bars partly to blame for rise in COVID cases
Video
Mizzou researchers study antiviral drugs to treat COVID-19
Video
Missouri COVID case fatality rate continues to dip as younger people are infected
Branson face mask debate wades into Nazis, conspiracy theories
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Kansas City Chiefs
Major League Soccer
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Phase two additions to Ballpark Village near completion
Video
Top Stories
COVID delays MLS expansion plans; St. Louis club to debut in 2023
Video
Keeping your kids safe on the field during dangerous heat
Video
Nonprofit for the visually impaired establishes beepball team
Video
New Alton baseball team launches contest to find name
Video
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Backyard Ballet Dance brings art and hope during the pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Learn how to market your business during the pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Fabric Insurance Company is helping children manage their allowances
Video
Realty Spotlight on STL: It is a sellers market in St. Louis, even during the pandemic
Video
Money Saver: Exclusive Fox 2 deal on No Touch Forehead Thermometer
The Soup-n-Share raises money for refrigerated box truck
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Free Trip Tuesday goes to Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus, IN!
Top Stories
Photo submission: Dog Days of Summer
Video
Top Stories
Enter to win a FREE pair of the world’s only hearing aids with artificial intelligence!
Baseball is Back – Let us show your excitement on TV!
Gallery
Is your child not sleeping well? Let’s see if we can be helpful. Enter to win a FREE ZPOD today!
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
You Paid For It: Questions Board of Aldermen President Lewis Reed over his push to privatize Lambert Airport
Video
Top Stories
The three categories of COVID-19 symptoms children and teens may have
Video
Top Stories
Four men struck by lightning in south St. Louis
Video
ACT tests canceled across Missouri Saturday with little notice to parents and students
Video
Affton’s 9 Mile Garden keeps customers cool Saturday night
Video
Congressman John Lewis, longtime civil rights icon, dead at 80
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
childrens hospital
The three categories of COVID-19 symptoms children and teens may have
Video
Popular
St. Louis area schools start to announce specific back to school plans
Video
Four men struck by lightning in south St. Louis
Video
Oxford University says COVID vaccine shows promise in early human trials
Weather
St. Louis County Executive asks parents to choose distance learning this fall
Video
The three categories of COVID-19 symptoms children and teens may have
Video
MLS4TheLou to announce St. Louis expansion club’s name, colors August 13