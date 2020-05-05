chris duncan

Skip to content
FOX2now.com
St. Louis
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Metro Most Wanted
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
You Paid For It
Top Stories
US lawmakers look to expand access to telehealth for Medicare beneficiaries
Video
Top Stories
Ruth Bader Ginsburg ‘resting comfortably’ after nonsurgical treatment for benign gallbladder condition
Democrats say Ratcliffe’s loyalty to Trump would influence his decisions as national intelligence director
Video
Congress pushes for childcare funding on next relief package to increase to $50 billion
Video
Ex-convicts excluded from business aid loans
Video
Coronavirus
Live Local Updates
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Local coronavirus forecasts & maps
List of coronavirus symptoms
Stay-at-home orders
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Nominate a hero for a SkyFOX ‘shout out’
Missouri and Illinois COVID-19 resources
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Tests reveal 192 of the roughly 195 inmates at Louisiana prison dorm have coronavirus
Top Stories
Nurses Week at WGNO: Children’s Hospital NOLA’s Army of Heroes.
Video
Robots deployed at local hospital to help stop the spread of coronavirus
Video
Celebrating Cinco de Mayo amid coronavirus outbreak
Video
American Red Cross providing essential services, saving lives through the pandemic
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Video Center
Weather
Closings and Delays
Daily Forecast
Interactive Radar
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Weather Kid of the Week
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Major League Soccer
NFL Draft
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Little League baseball tournament to held in St. Peters, albeit with changes to protect children
Video
Top Stories
St. Louis wins the ‘March Madness of Flags’
Checking in with Cardinals Paul DeJong
Video
At home with the Tkachuk’s during the Coronavirus shutdown
Video
Hafþór Björnsson, ‘Game of Thrones’ star, sets a new record by deadlifting 1,104 pounds
Video
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Send SkyFOX to my house
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Ladue High helped two charities through a 26.2 mile marathon
Video
Top Stories
Simple tips on how to protect your skin from the sun
Video
Top Stories
SSM Health “Urgent Response Fund” provides resources for frontline health care providers and the patients
Video
How your retirement planning changes if you’re laid off or furloughed
Video
‘Above the Brow’ hats pin a positive message for your perspective
Video
Kickstarter campaign aims to make ‘Kinloch Doc’ a feature-length film
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
Weather Kid Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
McDonald’s Senior Salute – Class of 2020
Top Stories
Nominate a team of heroes for a SkyFOX ‘shout-out’
Video
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Robots deployed at local hospital to help stop the spread of coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
National Museum of Transportation offers chance to drive Chrysler turbine Ghia Coupe
Video
Top Stories
American Red Cross providing essential services, saving lives through the pandemic
Video
St. Louis City and County to reduce restrictions starting May 18
Little League baseball tournament to held in St. Peters, albeit with changes to protect children
Video
Metro to require face masks for riders beginning May 11
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
IL: 2,838 deaths/ 65,962 cases; MO: 377 deaths/ 8,916 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
chris duncan
Candlelight Zoom to mark birthday of the late Cardinal Chris Duncan
Popular
St. Louis City and County to reduce restrictions starting May 18
CDC cautions against trips to the dentist unless absolutely necessary
A tale of two businesses: One defying stay-at-home orders – The other remains closed
Video
Weather
St. Louis County map shows coronavirus cases by zip code
Interactive Missouri map shows where COVID-19 cases are reported
Gov. Pritzker releases Restore Illinois plan to reopen the state in phases
Video