clinton miller

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
87°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
US budget deficit hits all-time high of $864 billion in June
Top Stories
WATCH: Trooper has near-death experience on roadway
Hand sanitizer recall: FDA expands list of ‘toxic’ sanitizers to avoid over methanol risk
Video
Couple caught on camera defacing Black Lives Matter mural
Video
US State Department sending new consul general to Juarez
Coronavirus
Reopening guidelines
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
Local coronavirus forecasts & maps
Reopening list
List of coronavirus symptoms
Missouri Town Hall
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
New York City reports zero new deaths from Covid-19 for the first time in months
Top Stories
No recorded COVID deaths in St. Louis City in over a week
1 in 3 young adults vulnerable to severe COVID-19 — and smoking plays a big part, research finds
White House takes aim at Fauci as he disagrees with Trump on coronavirus
Man, 30, who thought coronavirus was hoax dies after attending ‘COVID party,’ doctor says
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Major League Soccer
NFL Draft
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Cardinals pitcher Jordan Hicks opts out of 2020 season
Video
Top Stories
Rockets’ Russell Westbrook says he tested positive for coronavirus
Cardinals will play Royals in exhibition game
Washington NFL team dropping ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years
Joe Buck talks about family and returning to the booth for MLB season
Video
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Rethinking Retirement: What to do if you’re facing a possible layoff
Video
Top Stories
BKM Fitness Bootcamp owner shares how the pandemic has changed training
Video
Top Stories
Armoured One’s face shields are keeping students and teachers safe
Video
Divorce and taxes: What you need to know before the deadline
Video
Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri looking for 300 volunteers
Video
Power Juice Bar’s grand opening
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Free Trip Tuesday- Win a weekend at Innsbrook
Top Stories
Baseball is Back – Let us show your excitement on TV!
Gallery
Top Stories
zPods Sweepstakes
Win your way into Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari!
Video
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
No recorded COVID deaths in St. Louis City in over a week
Top Stories
New Poll: Parson and Galloway in statistical dead heat in Missouri governor’s race
Top Stories
New York Times: Trump considered selling Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, former acting Homeland Security chief says
You Paid For It: St. Louis Alderman questioned about the delay coronavirus fund bill
Video
49-year-old man goes missing in the main channel of the Mississippi River
Video
Benjamin Keough, grandson of Elvis Presley, dies at 27
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,083 deaths/ 27,890 cases IL: 7,193 deaths/ 154,799 cases.
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News
clinton miller
Missouri man charged after threat to use gun at Jefferson City hospital
Popular
‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera found dead at California lake
Ventura County officials ‘confident’ that Naya Rivera’s body found at Lake Piru
Video
Interactive Missouri maps show locations of coronavirus cases
Amazon opening retail store in St. Louis
Study shows Missouri has sixth-highest anti-mask activity
Father of suspect accused of killing 3-year-old Kansas City, Kan., girl calls for capital punishment charge
Video
Missing man found dead in Ballwin