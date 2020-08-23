closed by 1 pm

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
93°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Politics
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
MetroLink amps up security
Video
Top Stories
Hand sanitizer recall: A new contaminant warning as more products added to the FDA list
Missouri spent thousands on ballot boxes that won’t be used in November election
Video
How teachers have prepared for the virtual school year
Video
COVID-19 transmission in holding pattern across St. Louis; rural areas seeing increase in cases
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Segments
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
COVID
Regional COVID-19 Stats
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
List of coronavirus symptoms
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Hand sanitizer recall: A new contaminant warning as more products added to the FDA list
Top Stories
Missouri gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway releases her plan to fight coronavirus
Video
Illinois reverses ban on indoor service at bars, restaurants in Metro East
COVID-19 transmission in holding pattern across St. Louis; rural areas seeing increase in cases
Video
Parson, Galloway split on requiring face masks
Schools
Back-To-School Plans
COVID and the Classroom
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Rethinking Retirement: ‘Buckets’ that help you achieve the lifestyle you want in retirement
Video
Top Stories
Uncle Nearest Whiskey celebrates the first-known Black master distiller
Video
Top Stories
Local therapist helping teens and young adults cope with constant change
Video
The JCC launches “Club J All Day” to help families with children attending school virtually
Video
Tim’s Travels: Asador Del Sur, featuring South American fare, now open in Maplewood
Video
Local boutique finds different ways to thrive during the pandemic
Video
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Kansas City Chiefs
Major League Soccer
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
NFL has 77 apparently false positive COVID-19 tests from one lab
Top Stories
TKO: Blues early playoff exit
Video
Catching up with Chaser
Video
Molina gets 4 hits as Cardinals beat Reds 6-2
Speedway restaurants grateful for 500 Fan Fuel customers
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Mattress Direct Zero Cool Sweepstakes
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Hand sanitizer recall: A new contaminant warning as more products added to the FDA list
Top Stories
Missouri gubernatorial candidate Nicole Galloway releases her plan to fight coronavirus
Video
Top Stories
Illinois reverses ban on indoor service at bars, restaurants in Metro East
Parson, Galloway split on requiring face masks
St. Louis County police officer tests positive for COVID; 22nd employee overall
Surveillance video released to find man wanted in connection with homicide investigation
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
closed by 1 pm
Wheelhouse bar owner tells You Paid For It he’s considering a move from downtown over coronavirus restrictions
Video
Popular
Illinois reverses ban on indoor service at bars, restaurants in Metro East
Missouri lawmaker sued after family moves out of St. Charles County district
Video
Second stimulus check: Where we stand as a new week begins
Video
Weather
Man in Hong Kong becomes first known person to be infected with coronavirus twice
COVID-19 transmission in holding pattern across St. Louis; rural areas seeing increase in cases
Video
Missouri’s 7-day rolling average of COVID cases drops to 1,046; hospitalizations steady but high