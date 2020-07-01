cooper wallweber

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
69°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
A friendship to remember: A failed cattle dog and a downed calf won’t leave each other’s side
Video
Top Stories
103-year-old says 2020 has been the craziest year she’s seen
Video
Following lemonade stand fundraiser, 5-year-old presents check to family of wounded Kinloch firefighter
Video
Lt. Gov. Hosemann and Speaker Gunn retire Mississippi state flag
Video
Heavy rain will lead to Mississippi River rise, little flooding elsewhere
Video
Coronavirus
Reopening guidelines
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
Local coronavirus forecasts & maps
Reopening list
List of coronavirus symptoms
Missouri Town Hall
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
US sees a record number of new coronavirus cases reported in a single day
Top Stories
Woman tests positive for COVID-19 after rapid test showed she was negative
Video
Pandemic Task Force chief asks for cooperation with mask mandate
Video
Coronavirus hitting hard in the St. Louis Hispanic community
Video
How will the mask mandate work at your job?
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Weather Kid of the Week
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Major League Soccer
NFL Draft
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Missouri man freed from prison with help from WNBA’s Maya Moore
Top Stories
Senators discuss system for paying college athletes
Video
Cardinals employee tests positive for Coronavirus
Video
Baseball players say time to pull Kenesaw Mountain Landis’ name off MVP plaques
Benes’ Biggest Concern of Baseball’s return
Video
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Local mom introduces yoga to African-American families in her new book
Video
Top Stories
How to prevent sunburn and premature aging
Video
Top Stories
Clementine’s Creamery opens fourth location in Lake St. Louis
Video
Baseball returns with no fans, broadcast may look a little different
Video
The risks to children playing with fireworks and sparklers
Video
Money Saver: Save up to 60% off select items for Macy’s 4th of July sale
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
Weather Kid Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Win your way into Holiday World and Splashin’ Safari!
Video
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Woman tests positive for COVID-19 after rapid test showed she was negative
Video
Top Stories
Pandemic Task Force chief asks for cooperation with mask mandate
Video
Top Stories
Godfrey, Illinois pastor charged in federal child porn case
Video
Real estate market booming in St. Louis after COVID-19 shutdown
Video
SSM Health Medical Minute – 6 ways Cardinal Glennon is keeping pediatric clinics safe
Video
Coronavirus hitting hard in the St. Louis Hispanic community
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 1,017 deaths/ 21,927 cases IL: 6,951 deaths/ 144,013 cases.
cooper wallweber
Following lemonade stand fundraiser, 5-year-old presents check to family of wounded Kinloch firefighter
Video
Popular
Masks will be mandatory in St. Louis City and County starting Friday
Video
Weather
Man and woman who led police on hour-long pursuit were wanted in at least three counties
Video
Flying snakes? Here’s how they can glide through the air
Video
Interactive Missouri maps show locations of coronavirus cases
Hotel employee calls police on Black family using the pool who were hotel guests
Woman tests positive for COVID-19 after rapid test showed she was negative
Video