Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Politics
Missouri
Illinois
National
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Uniting St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Top Stories
St. Louis police exchange gunfire with suspect in Penrose neighborhood
Video
Top Stories
Lou Brock’s funeral arrangements announced
Man sentenced on federal gun charges; connected to investigation of Trooper Hopkins’ death
No COVID Halloween guidelines just yet in St. Louis
Video
St. Clair County encourages residents to get COVID-19 test in an effort to drop positivity rate
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Segments
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
COVID
Regional COVID-19 Stats
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
List of coronavirus symptoms
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Webster Groves coach resigns due to COVID-19 concerns
Video
Top Stories
Student-athletes and parents ready to take legal action against St. Louis County’s decision on fall sports
Video
Baby copperhead season here now through October
Video
COVID-19 is ‘life-threatening disease in people of all ages,’ researchers warn
Attorney plans to file injunction over St. Louis County’s restrictions on youth sports
Video
Schools
Back-To-School Plans
COVID and the Classroom
Weather
Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Blog
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
How parents can manage the video games their children play
Video
Top Stories
BBB says to look out for unethical home alarm system companies
Video
Top Stories
Drew Barrymore details her new talk show that premieres this fall
Video
Tim’s Travels: Tim gears up for the 2nd Annual Gateway Responders Competition
Video
It’s ‘Backstoppers Giving Day’ here’s how to make a difference
Video
Money Saver: Let’s lounge around with these Zero Gravity Chairs
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
The Big Game
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Student-athletes and parents ready to take legal action against St. Louis County’s decision on fall sports
Video
Top Stories
Cards Split DH with Tigers, Hit Five Homers in Opener, but Give up Five runs late in second game
Chiefs fans boo as players lock arms in a show of racial unity
Chiefs, Texans join for moment of unity before NFL’s kickoff game
With no cash and more space, Arrowhead concessions make a slew of changes for Chiefs games
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Petropolis Empowered Pets Giveaway
Top Stories
Mattress Direct Zero Cool Sweepstakes
Video
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
FOX Files: Downtown St. Louis residents weighing options to combat crime
Video
Top Stories
Webster Groves coach resigns due to COVID-19 concerns
Video
Top Stories
Student-athletes and parents ready to take legal action against St. Louis County’s decision on fall sports
Video
Questions raised about carnival controversy in Bellefontaine Neighbors
Video
Francis Howell teachers opt to retire early due to COVID
Video
Troy, Mo. community rallies behind child fighting blood cancer
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Ask The Experts
Closed Captioning
Podcasts
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
copperhead
Baby copperhead season here now through October
Video
Popular
Chiefs fans boo as players lock arms in a show of racial unity
St. Louis County releases major restrictions for youth sports
Video
Weather
FOX Files: Downtown St. Louis residents weighing options to combat crime
Video
Interactive Missouri maps show locations of coronavirus cases
The game-changer one Illinois school found to keep kids in classrooms
Video
Chick-fil-A adding new menu items nationwide starting September 14