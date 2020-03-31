Skip to content
FOX2now.com
St. Louis
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Metro Most Wanted
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
You Paid For It
Top Stories
Patients being denied surgeries that doctors say are necessary to relieve pain
Video
Top Stories
Coronavirus outbreak may have dealt a death blow to restarting the Delmar Trolley
Video
Waterloo IL switches to virtual inspections of rental properties
Video
Warm cup of kindness: Customers donate coffee to healthcare workers
Video
Doctors say loss of sense of smell might be Covid-19 symptom
Video
Coronavirus
Live Local Updates
List of coronavirus symptoms
FAQs about Stimulus Checks
Missouri and Illinois COVID-19 resources
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Stay-at-home orders
Missouri COVID-19 Infographics
Restaurants offering carryout
Closings
Watch
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Live Video of Newscasts
Breaking News Video
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Weather
Closings and Delays
Daily Forecast
Interactive Radar
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Weather Kid of the Week
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Major League Soccer
Masters Report
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
NCAA to allow Senior Spring Sport Athletes to return next year
Video
Top Stories
Harris Stowe basketball star Deshawn Munson named All-American
Video
SLU standouts Jordan Goodwin, Hasahn French to explore NBA draft
TKO: Missing Baseball
Video
Cardinals President Bill DeWitt III on baseball dealing with Coronavirus delay
Video
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
At home hair coloring tips and styling tricks for quarantine
Video
Top Stories
Determining your retirement income gap and protecting your investment
Video
Top Stories
SLU doctor explains why social distancing is key in containing the coronavirus
Video
Nationwide nursing shortage intensifies with coronavirus pandemic
Video
Send your ‘Waking Up My Day’ signs to get Bommarito SkyFOX helicopter over your house
Video
Barbers closed, John Pertzborn lets wife cut his hair during quarantine
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
Weather Kid Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Send your ‘Waking Up My Day’ signs to get Bommarito SkyFOX helicopter over your house
Video
Top Stories
Song of the Day – Suspended
Top Stories
Three & It’s Free – Suspended
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contest canceled
UPDATE: Sesame Street Live! is canceled
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
COVID-19 death rate is lower than previously reported, study says, but it’s still deadlier than seasonal flu
Top Stories
More than 300 new COVID-19 cases in Missouri
Video
Top Stories
Former Missouri governor gets donors to raise money for masks for first responders
Video
Parson’s order prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 in Missouri will be extended
Video
St. Clair County asking authorities for tough love in enforcing stay-at-home order
Video
Dr. Sam Page gives update on St. Louis County’s COVID-19 response
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
IL: 99 deaths/5,994 cases; MO: 14 deaths/1,327 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
corona
Watch: Pritzker announces extension of stay-at-home order for Illinois
Video
Popular
Interactive Missouri map shows where COVID-19 cases are reported
Medical expert warns St. Louis has a brief window of opportunity to slow the coronavirus
Video
Live Updates: St. Louis area coronavirus news
St. Louis County man dies from COVID-19
More than 300 new COVID-19 cases in Missouri
Video
Third COVID-19 death reported in St. Louis County
Illinois sends app alert to find medical professionals to fight coronavirus spread