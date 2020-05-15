Skip to content
FOX2now.com
St. Louis
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Metro Most Wanted
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
You Paid For It
Top Stories
Caught on camera: Choking Florida man saved by neighbor
Video
Top Stories
Penguins ‘stir crazy’ without zoo visitors take field trip to Missouri art museum
Video
Some D.C. lawmakers say the coronavirus relief HEROES Act isn’t very heroic
Video
Sailor docks in New Zealand after 3 months at sea to find world changed by COVID-19
Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol or drugs in his system, autopsy shows
Coronavirus
Live Local Updates
Reopening guidelines
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Map of test locations
Local coronavirus forecasts & maps
List of coronavirus symptoms
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Nominate a hero for a SkyFOX ‘shout out’
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Top Stories
Community swimming pools staying closed, others opening with restrictions
Video
Top Stories
25-year-old who survived COVID-19 says he saw death
Video
Contact 2: Unemployment affecting health insurance, costs of care
Video
State legislature passes crime and voting bills on final day of session
Video
You Paid For It: First responders in St. Louis County get billed for their PPE
Video
Watch
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tell Me a Story
Segments
Weather
Closings and Delays
Daily Forecast
Interactive Radar
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Weather Kid of the Week
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Major League Soccer
NFL Draft
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Trevor Trout anxious for football
Video
Top Stories
St. Louis Surge working to make a difference despite canceled season
Video
Napheesa Collier back home during Coronavirus shutdown
Video
Catching up with Illini basketball coach Brad Underwood
Video
SLU’s Goodwin and French get more time to explore NBA draft status
AM Show
Traffic
Margie’s Money Saver
Send SkyFOX to my house
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
Pictures – McDonald’s 2020 Senior Salute
Top Stories
Watch: Friday’s McDonald’s Senior Salute for the class of 2020
Video
Top Stories
Dr. Kimberly Schehrer helping teens become their unstoppable selves in new book
Video
St. Louisans step in for Annie Malone as their annual May Day Parade is canceled
Video
STL Moms: How kids can get wellness checks, vaccinations during COVID-19
Video
Tim’s Travels: The Endangered Wolf Center celebrates the 15th annual Endangered Species Day
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
Weather Kid Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
McDonald’s Senior Salute – Class of 2020
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Community swimming pools staying closed, others opening with restrictions
Video
Top Stories
25-year-old who survived COVID-19 says he saw death
Video
Top Stories
Contact 2: Unemployment affecting health insurance, costs of care
Video
State legislature passes crime and voting bills on final day of session
Video
Virtual ceremonies honor fallen St. Louis-area officers at National Police Week
Video
You Paid For It: First responders in St. Louis County get billed for their PPE
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
IL: 4,058 deaths/ 90,396 cases; MO: 562 deaths/ 10,317 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Watch Now
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News
coronav
Contact 2: Unemployment affecting health insurance, costs of care
Video
Popular
House approves $3 trillion COVID-19 aid bill and historic rules change to allow remote voting
Illinois Sheriff’s Association fires back after governor threatens to use state police to enforce stay-at-home orders
Video
Glenn Zimmerman’s long-range summer 2020 forecast
Video
Weather
Information you need to know for checking on your stimulus check
Video
Second coronavirus wave could be worse if social distancing practices are not followed
Video
Interactive Missouri map shows where COVID-19 cases are reported