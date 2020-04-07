Skip to content
FOX2now.com
St. Louis
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Contact 2
FOX Files
Hancock & Kelley
Medical Minute
Metro Most Wanted
Presidential Libraries
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Spirit of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
You Paid For It
Top Stories
Watch: St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force press conference
Top Stories
Missouri coronavirus cases steadily climb in daily update
Watch: Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gives daily coronavirus update
Judge: R Kelly must remain locked up amid coronavirus crisis
Most coronavirus deaths in Missouri involving older people
Coronavirus
Live Local Updates
Map of Missouri cases
Map of Illinois cases
Local coronavirus forecasts & maps
List of coronavirus symptoms
Stay-at-home orders
Submit your business to our directory
Restaurants offering carryout
Missouri and Illinois COVID-19 resources
Top Stories
Walgreens will offer drive-thru coronavirus testing at 15 locations in 7 states – including Illinois
Top Stories
COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in the Bi-State area
Video
Gateway Resilience Fund suspends applications
Video
Coronavirus in the US: Here’s what happened Monday
St. Louis family on the road to recovery after 5 members became infected with coronavirus
Video
Watch
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Live Video of Newscasts
Breaking News Video
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Weather
Closings and Delays
Daily Forecast
Interactive Radar
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
River levels and flood forecast
Weather Kid of the Week
Sports
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Game of the Week
High School Scores
Japan 2020
Major League Soccer
Masters Report
Prep Zone
St. Louis Blues
St. Louis Cardinals
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
TKO: The Masters in November
Video
Top Stories
Billikens Yuri Collins on his Fabulous Freshman season
Video
Golf courses adapting to stay open during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
British Open canceled, Masters moves to November in major rescheduling
Fox 2 talks to Blues coach about life while the NHL season is on hold
Video
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
World Health Day
Video
Top Stories
At home grooming and self-care tips
Video
Top Stories
STL Moms: Supporting kids during the COVID-19 crisis
Video
Keeping social distancing from becoming social isolation
Video
Spine-health while working from home
Video
Doctor talks about the critical shortage of medical supplies
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
Weather Kid Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Share your Coronavirus related changes to FOX 2 and KPLR 11’s Business Directory
Top Stories
Send your ‘Waking Up My Day’ signs to get Bommarito SkyFOX helicopter over your house
Video
Top Stories
Song of the Day – Suspended
Three & It’s Free – Suspended
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge contest canceled
UPDATE: Sesame Street Live! is canceled
KPLR 11
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Univ. of Missouri moves all summer classes online
Video
Top Stories
St. Louis City to provide additional shelter for unhoused individuals
Top Stories
Giving back through sales of #314Together swag
Video
Dierbergs announces new store policy to maintain social distancing rules
Ultraviolet light used to ‘recycle’ medical masks
Video
Married for 51 years, they died of COVID-19 six minutes apart
Connect
Contact
About Us
Send us news and weather pics
Anchors and Reporters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
IL: 380 deaths/13,549 cases; MO: 53 deaths/3,037 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions
Live Now
Live Now
St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force provides an update on the state response to COVID-19
covidmap
Map shows every Walmart store’s status during the coronavirus pandemic
Popular
Interactive Missouri map shows where COVID-19 cases are reported
Live Updates: St. Louis area coronavirus news
St. Louis County map shows coronavirus cases by zip code
Watch: Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gives daily coronavirus update
Missouri coronavirus cases steadily climb in daily update
Watch: St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force press conference
Interactive chart predicts the peak of coronavirus in each state
Video