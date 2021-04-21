2 celebrities unveiled: The Crab and Seashell eliminated from Super 8 on The Masked Singer Season 5

The Masked Singer

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Group A and B joined together for the special Super 8 episode Wednesday night. It was also a double elimination night. Adding to the excitement, actress, producer, and singer Rita Wilson joined us this episode as a guest panelist.

Every week there has been a clue the host brings us at home and the panel judges. This week, we got a food delivery clue, showcasing the celebrity’s favorite food.

Let’s jump right in:

The Piglet
Clues: Life hasn’t always been smooth sailing, gave up on his dreams, moved back with his family, he broke his finger. He received A sign from a pastor who had a vision ( direct sign from God), he packed up and went to L.A., and has a strong faith. There was also a UFO.

Song: “The Pretender” by Foo Fighters
Food Delivery Clue: Cotton Candy- this classic sweet treat reminds him of his very first job.

Jenny guessed Lance Bass. Ken guessed Chris Pine or Adam Levine. Rita guessed Nick Jonas and Eli or Peyton Manning.

CLUEDLE-DOO hopped in shortly after Piglet, debuting who he is to the panel. We, of course, know who he is because he has been giving us clues all season. We learn he is planning to make things hard for the panel. We also learn he is a big celebrity

Robopine
Clues: He’s been struggling with depression lately, never had the confidence to sing because of his family, performed at a block party. He was also shown singing in the shower.

Song- “Let’s get it on” by Marvin Gaye
Food Delivery Clue: Lobster- A family tradition in Costa Rica where they get a lot of freshwater seafood.

Nick actually weighed in saying he thinks he knows who it is, and is a fan. Robin guessed Terry Cruz. Ken guessed Aaron Hall. Rita and Nicole think he’s Jaime Foxx.

Chameleon
Clues: Walked to the beat of his own drum, idolized someone he called the G.O.A.T. ( they made money together). There was a #2 and squirrel.

Song – “Regulate” by Warren G Ft. Nate Dogg
Food Delivery Clue: Fried Bird and Cricket Cake- He supports all the troops

Jenny- Still thinks Chameleon is Machine Gun Kelly. Ken- guessed Kyrie Irving Nicole- G-Eazy or Waka Flaka. Robin guessed Wiz Khalifa.
Cluedle- Doo gave us a clue saying he enjoyed the Chameleon’s work on the big screen. He was even rooting for him on the Golden Globes. Robin- Wiz Khalifa

Yeti
Clues: May get lonely but that’s when you find self-growth, he received a once in a lifetime role that brought him life-changing success but his ego messed everything up. He learned he was the one to blame, but he soon turned his life around again.

Song – “Lonely” by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
Food delivery Clue: Donuts

Nicole guessed Sisco or Todrick Hall. Ken guessed Justin Timberlake. Robin guessed Omarion, or Mario.

Russian Dolls
Clues: There were Teacups with the words “eat”, “pray”, and “?” on it. They were on top of the Statue of Liberty, a moving crate said “Made in Milwaukee,” a postcard read “Indiana Ave Now Leasing.” They received a blessing from the “King herself”, and said they performed at one of the most prestigious venues “just around the corner” from “The Russian Dolls Tea Room.” Four dolls seemed to perform.

Song – “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars
Food Delivery Clue: Red Jelly Beans – For a very long time, they loved Jelly Beans

Nicole guessed the Hansen pop group. Ken guessed the Jonas Brothers. Rita guessed Boyz II Men.

The Crab
Clues: Just like his last performance, where he got claustrophobic and had a panic attack, he was also like that growing up. At his first Talent show, he was terrified. He played the violin. In the background was the Brooklyn Bridge. A “Jack” playing card was in the clue package.

Song – “In the Air Tonight”by Phil Collins
Food Delivery Clue: Marshmallows- He loves marshmallows, but his kids love them even more. They make smores by the fire.

Robin guessed Ray Parker Jr. Jenny guessed Bobby Brown and guessed Flavor Flav. Nicole guessed Keith Sweat.

SeaShell
Clues: Smoke as if she was a news reporter once as she had to go live one day and thought it would be a disaster, but it was freeing. Being under pressure was what she needed to let loose. Seashells were sold by the seashore for $119. She was always vulnerable onstage. There was a Christmas tree, lemon jello cake, seashell scout cookies, and a roasted chicken.

Song – “I think we’re alone now” by Tiffany

Cluedle-Doo intercepted Seashell’s food delivery clue but apologized to Jen and Kenny for stealing it. However, Seashell said Cluedle-Doo better watch out, because she knows how to make fried chicken.

Later, Cluedle- Doo showed us there were grapes in the food delivery.

Ken guessed Sarah Silverman. Jenny guessed Tamara Mowry. Rita guessed Scout Willis.

Black Swan
Clues: She said growing up wasn’t easy, but her mom gave her music to go into another world where they didn’t have to worry. When her career took off, she bought her mom a home. There was a glass slipper, and Black Swan danced with one of the Men in Black as if they were in Cinderella. There were also gnomes.

Song- “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon
Food Delivery Clue: Fish crackers- Her Favorite snack growing up

Rita guessed Ke$ha. Ken guessed Nelly Furtado, then Demi Lovato. Nicole guessed Jojo.

In the end, only six celebrities were able to move on to the next round.

The first singer to unmask was The Crab who unveiled himself to be Bobby Brown.
The second singer to unmask was Seahshell who was unveiled to be Tamera Mowry.

Jenny and Ken are in the lead for the Golden Ear Trophy for guessing their first impression clues correctly for the crab. This is both their second point of the season. Nicole got her first point for guessing the Seashell correctly.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News