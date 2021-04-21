2 celebrities unveiled: The Crab and Seashell eliminated from Super 8 on The Masked Singer Season 5

Group A and B joined together for the special Super 8 episode Wednesday night. It was also a double elimination night. Adding to the excitement, actress, producer, and singer Rita Wilson joined us this episode as a guest panelist.

Every week there has been a clue the host brings us at home and the panel judges. This week, we got a food delivery clue, showcasing the celebrity’s favorite food.

Let’s jump right in:

The Piglet

Clues: Life hasn’t always been smooth sailing, gave up on his dreams, moved back with his family, he broke his finger. He received A sign from a pastor who had a vision ( direct sign from God), he packed up and went to L.A., and has a strong faith. There was also a UFO.

Song: “The Pretender” by Foo Fighters

Food Delivery Clue: Cotton Candy- this classic sweet treat reminds him of his very first job.

Jenny guessed Lance Bass. Ken guessed Chris Pine or Adam Levine. Rita guessed Nick Jonas and Eli or Peyton Manning.

CLUEDLE-DOO hopped in shortly after Piglet, debuting who he is to the panel. We, of course, know who he is because he has been giving us clues all season. We learn he is planning to make things hard for the panel. We also learn he is a big celebrity

Robopine

Clues: He’s been struggling with depression lately, never had the confidence to sing because of his family, performed at a block party. He was also shown singing in the shower.

Song- “Let’s get it on” by Marvin Gaye

Food Delivery Clue: Lobster- A family tradition in Costa Rica where they get a lot of freshwater seafood.

Nick actually weighed in saying he thinks he knows who it is, and is a fan. Robin guessed Terry Cruz. Ken guessed Aaron Hall. Rita and Nicole think he’s Jaime Foxx.

Chameleon

Clues: Walked to the beat of his own drum, idolized someone he called the G.O.A.T. ( they made money together). There was a #2 and squirrel.

Song – “Regulate” by Warren G Ft. Nate Dogg

Food Delivery Clue: Fried Bird and Cricket Cake- He supports all the troops

Jenny- Still thinks Chameleon is Machine Gun Kelly. Ken- guessed Kyrie Irving Nicole- G-Eazy or Waka Flaka. Robin guessed Wiz Khalifa.

Cluedle- Doo gave us a clue saying he enjoyed the Chameleon’s work on the big screen. He was even rooting for him on the Golden Globes. Robin- Wiz Khalifa

Yeti

Clues: May get lonely but that’s when you find self-growth, he received a once in a lifetime role that brought him life-changing success but his ego messed everything up. He learned he was the one to blame, but he soon turned his life around again.

Song – “Lonely” by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

Food delivery Clue: Donuts

Nicole guessed Sisco or Todrick Hall. Ken guessed Justin Timberlake. Robin guessed Omarion, or Mario.

Russian Dolls

Clues: There were Teacups with the words “eat”, “pray”, and “?” on it. They were on top of the Statue of Liberty, a moving crate said “Made in Milwaukee,” a postcard read “Indiana Ave Now Leasing.” They received a blessing from the “King herself”, and said they performed at one of the most prestigious venues “just around the corner” from “The Russian Dolls Tea Room.” Four dolls seemed to perform.

Song – “24K Magic” by Bruno Mars

Food Delivery Clue: Red Jelly Beans – For a very long time, they loved Jelly Beans

Nicole guessed the Hansen pop group. Ken guessed the Jonas Brothers. Rita guessed Boyz II Men.

The Crab

Clues: Just like his last performance, where he got claustrophobic and had a panic attack, he was also like that growing up. At his first Talent show, he was terrified. He played the violin. In the background was the Brooklyn Bridge. A “Jack” playing card was in the clue package.

Song – “In the Air Tonight”by Phil Collins

Food Delivery Clue: Marshmallows- He loves marshmallows, but his kids love them even more. They make smores by the fire.

Robin guessed Ray Parker Jr. Jenny guessed Bobby Brown and guessed Flavor Flav. Nicole guessed Keith Sweat.

SeaShell

Clues: Smoke as if she was a news reporter once as she had to go live one day and thought it would be a disaster, but it was freeing. Being under pressure was what she needed to let loose. Seashells were sold by the seashore for $119. She was always vulnerable onstage. There was a Christmas tree, lemon jello cake, seashell scout cookies, and a roasted chicken.

Song – “I think we’re alone now” by Tiffany

Cluedle-Doo intercepted Seashell’s food delivery clue but apologized to Jen and Kenny for stealing it. However, Seashell said Cluedle-Doo better watch out, because she knows how to make fried chicken.

Later, Cluedle- Doo showed us there were grapes in the food delivery.

Ken guessed Sarah Silverman. Jenny guessed Tamara Mowry. Rita guessed Scout Willis.

Black Swan

Clues: She said growing up wasn’t easy, but her mom gave her music to go into another world where they didn’t have to worry. When her career took off, she bought her mom a home. There was a glass slipper, and Black Swan danced with one of the Men in Black as if they were in Cinderella. There were also gnomes.

Song- “Use Somebody” by Kings of Leon

Food Delivery Clue: Fish crackers- Her Favorite snack growing up

Rita guessed Ke$ha. Ken guessed Nelly Furtado, then Demi Lovato. Nicole guessed Jojo.

In the end, only six celebrities were able to move on to the next round.

The first singer to unmask was The Crab who unveiled himself to be Bobby Brown.

The second singer to unmask was Seahshell who was unveiled to be Tamera Mowry.

Jenny and Ken are in the lead for the Golden Ear Trophy for guessing their first impression clues correctly for the crab. This is both their second point of the season. Nicole got her first point for guessing the Seashell correctly.