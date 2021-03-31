Beloved Grandpa Monster leaves the Masked Singer Season 5 line up, Crab comes in stealing the show

ST. LOUIS – Both groups A and B have performed twice on the Masked Singer season 5. Sadly, we will be moving into week five without Grandpa Monster, but another celebrity has been added to the team.

On this week’s “Hollywood costume party,” as guest host Niecy Nash called it, Group B performed and left it all on the stage.

We said goodbye to Grandpa Monster after he gave an energetic performance, singing “Bad Reputation” by Joan Jett.

Grandpa Monster’s clues were very telling this episode as we also learned he has some type of “beef” or issue with Piglet. In fact, at the beginning of his performance, Grandpa ripped up a sheet of paper with Piglet’s face on it.

In his clue package, we also learned Grandpa has sold-out arenas, doesn’t really like his “senior voice,” and was stranded without food and water somewhere before.

Last week, Group A created “self-portraits” of themselves as clues for the panelist judges. To help the judges this week, Group B revealed their childhood celebrity crushes.

Grandpa Monster’s celebrity crush was Dwyane ‘The Rock’ Johnson. This clue was especially big for judge Ken Jeong because he said he knows comedian Kevin Hart loves The Rock.

Celebrity judge Robin Thicke said Grandpa’s dance moves were similar to actor Jack Black.

Grandpa Monster was unveiled as youtuber and actor Logan Paul.

Cluedle-Doo, our handy clue meister let us in on a “secret” which served as another clue for the audience. He showed behind the scenes footage of Grandpa and Piglet in a scuffle.

Cluedle-Doo said the word on the street is that was not the first time Grandpa picked a fight with the pig.

Piglet came to claim his territory over Grandpa in his performance. He sang “Good to be Alive (Hallelujah)” by Andy Grammer.

Piglet’s clue package was all things football. When he first appeared, he had a football in his claws. Soon after, he was in a locker room.

He also spoke about rival teams, being a knight in shining armor, and a hometown hero.

The Piglet is sure to be an athlete, right?

We learned his childhood crush was actress Meg Ryan.

“I’m a romantic and she’s the queen of Rom-Com’s,” Piglet said. “It’s a match made in heaven.”

Ken guessed the boy band group NSYNC’s JC Chasez was under the mask. Piglet even did a dance to the group’s song “Bye, Bye, Bye.” Does this mean Ken was right?

Celebrity panelist judge Jenny McCarthy felt Piglet may have been in a boy band as well. She guessed Jordan Knight from New Kids on the Block. However, a horse from the clue package made her think it was his brother Jonathan who is in the same group but has a farm.

Next on stage was the Black Swan. Her feathers were high and her confidence was very present as she sang “In my Blood” by Shawn Mendes.

Her clue package revealed there was another “swan” who she was thankful for giving her the confidence to begin her journey. At one point, they were distant but flew black into each other’s lives.

The Black Swan’s first crush was revealed to be singer/songwriter D’Angelo. This automatically triggered Jenny to think she is a millennial.

Celebrity panelist Nicole Scherzinger kept getting ” X-Factor vibes” and guessed the Black Swan to be Demi Lovato. Robin guessed she could be Ashley Simpson because of her feather tattoo and history of firing her dad.

The Chameleon was last to perform from the original lineup of Group B. Unlike the other celebrity contestants tonight, the lizard performed a different genre of music, rap.

Chameleon rapped “21 Questions” by 50 Cent on a fortune teller-themed stage.

In his clue package, we learned the Chameleon may not be a professional singer as he made it known he needed to be unique to stand out from great singers. There was also a slice of cheese, blue graduation cap, painting easel, and tape measure on a mannequin.

We also learned he had someone very dear to him pass away.

The Chameleon’s childhood crush was actress Salma Hayek.

Ken guessed a ballplayer like Iman Shumpert to be under the mask. Shumpert’s aunt also recently passed away.

Nicole thought the tape measure on the mannequin could mean the man under the mask is in fashion, but also a ballplayer. She guessed Dwayne Wade.

We were introduced to Celebrity Wild Card Contestants before they even hit the stage on episode three. Last week, the Orca earned his spot on Group A’s team and this week, the Crab followed suit.

In the blue and purple crustacean’s first performance, he sang “Ain’t No Sunshine” by Bill Withers. His voice blew everyone away because it was smooth and soulful.

The performance made Nicole emotional, again.

We learned the Crab became a star in a flash, darkness followed his family, everyone wanted to be like him, and he felt like a king crab. There was also a video of his claws being wrapped up, a broken mirror, and a calculator reading “2+3”.

The Crab’s childhood celebrity crush was Janet Jackson.

“We grew up together on Good Times,” the Crab said.

In the first impression guesses, Ken guessed the Crab to be Bobby Brown because of the tragic loss clue (referring to Whitney Houston).

Robin guessed him to be Johnny Gill because of the fish in the clue package. Since the Crab is a game-changing character (as a wild card) with albums having the words “game-changer” in them, that was also his justification.

Group A battles it out next week on episode five of The Masked Singer Season 5 on FOX. Another Wild Card contestant could also come in to steal someone’s spot!

Will you know who’s behind the mask?