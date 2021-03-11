Mask Yourself app: Get sketched as your favorite character from The Masked Singer

ST. LOUIS – Ever want to know what you’d look like under your favorite Masked Singer costume? Now you get that chance.

For season 5, The Masked Singer has a new app called ‘Mask Yourself’ where viewers can be sketched as your favorite character.

After downloading the app, all you do is choose the character you’d like to be, upload or take a picture, and the app does the rest of the work.

Will you know who’s behind the mask?