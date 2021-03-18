Masked Singer 5: The Phoenix was first to leave Group B but their unmasking was the biggest shocker

ST. LOUIS – On Season 5 Episode 2 of The Masked Singer, the members of group B came to the stage for the first time and blew us away. The reveal from tonight surely made the episode a game-changer.

The Black Swan performed first singing “Barracuda” by Heart. She debuted her costume that was full of black, shimmery feathers that went up past her long neck. Unlike other characters, Black Swan’s hands were covered past her elbows with bright red, glittery gloves.

Her first clue package showed she was caught up in a Hollywood dream, something may have been done “5” times, she’s “rare”, and there was also a big fat “x”.

Celebrity panelist Jenny said she got “girl group” vibes from Black Swan. Ken Jeong’s mind went to “Queen’s Gambit”, but Nicole thought the red “X” was from the reality talent show “X-Factor” and Black Swan could be Leona Lewis.

Up next was Grandpa Monster. Don’t be fooled by the walker because grandpa came to perform!

At the beginning of his performance, he threw his walker to the side and showed how “young” he really is while singing “Mambo No. 5” by Lou Bega.

The twerking Grandpa’s clue package helped us learned The Masked Singer is giving him an opportunity to start off fresh. There were also football references and a clue about him being a long-time trouble maker.

Judges threw out guesses of grandpa being a football player, wrestler, and actor.

With stars on his eyes, the Chameleon was next.

Before singing “Ride Wit Me” by St. Louis’ own Nelly, Chameleon’s clues let us know his career almost ‘tanked’, he may have something to do with “007”, he was riding a motorcycle, and spoke a lot about being tech-savvy.

“I love being in front of people whether it’s on stage or in your home,” the Chameleon said after his performance.

The panelist judges really felt this celebrity was an NBA player whose tall build really gave them that impression. They also threw out a few names of known DJ’s.

We’re going to come back to the Phoenix ( of course you know why) and move on to The Piglet.

The Piglet let us know he is a part-time lover and part-time ham. He sang “Speechless” by Dan x Shay.

His clue package gave us a lot of “The Bachelor” vibes and he stressed that he loves easily.

Our Clue-Meister, Cluedle-Doo told us to pay attention to the alarm clock in The Piglet’s clue package. When choosing their first impressions, the judges thought a lot about heartbreak and thorns because of the roses. Maybe The Piglet used to date Bella Thorne?

Last but not least, the Phoenix went fourth, but was the first from Group B to be eliminated after singing Ke$ha’s “Tik Tok”.

The Phoenix performance was interesting, to say the least when it came to being on pitch and rhythm but the audience and judges loved it.

In the clue package for Phoenix, we saw a lot about LGBTQ, being an athlete, a superhero, and being on the cover of magazines. A big hint was there were six mini phoenixes present.

The judges did a good job on guesses: Jonathan Van Ness from the show ‘Queer Eye’, RuPaul, and Caitlyn Jenner.

Panelist Jenny was the only person to get the first impression correct when it was revealed that Caitlyn Jenner was under the beloved Phoenix Mask.

Next Wednesday, Group A is back to battle it out for another episode.

Our beloved “Clue-Meister” Cluedle-Doo let us know Wild Card Contestants will come in and crash the party and compete for one of the regular contestants’ spots.

Follow along locally on FOX 2s Twitter as the web team will be live-tweeting during the show (use #MS5STL).

Also, tune in to FOX 2s Facebook page after the show airs every week for a special live talkback and recap of the episode.

Will you know who’s behind the mask?