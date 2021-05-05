MS5: Robopine leaves the Spicy 6 while remaining celebrities prepare for quarterfinals

The Masked Singer

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The Spicy 6 battled it on The Masked Singer Season 5 tonight with hopes of moving on to the quarter-finals next week. For the first time in masked singer history, all of the singers took off their masks, exposing celebrities like never before.

Adding to the excitement, Nashville recording artist, Golden Globe and Emmy nominated actress, and “This Is Us” star Chrissy Metz joined us in this episode as a guest panelist.

Every week there has been a clue the host brings the panel judges and us at home. This week we got a Mind Reader Clue, a special x-ray showing what’s going on in the celebrity contestants’ minds.

In the clue packages, celebrities dived a little deeper into who they really are. Let’s get into the spicy performances.

Yeti

Clues: He is a family yeti, a dad. Him and his nanna have an unbreakable bond. There was also a pacifier and 5 ice-cream cones.

Song: “It Takes Two” by Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock.

Mind reader clue: Corn on the cob- popped in his mind.

Chrissy guessed Jason Derulo and Trey Songz. Ken guessed Vin Diesel

Robopine

Clues: Most people don’t know his family was on food stamps and it was rough, but he will never forget his school’s field trip to a magical theme park. Someone who was part of the journey who isn’t here anymore. There were also “Comedy and Tragedy Masks”, darts, and balloons.

Song: “Water Runs Dry” by Boyz II Men

Mind Reader Clue: A lightbulb- Not hurting for ideas, addicted to creativity

Jenny guessed Usher or Forest Whitaker. Nicole guessed Tyrese. Chrissy guessed Tank

Piglet

Clues: When he was younger, him and his fraternity brothers shaved their heads right before the first party of the year. He learned he has a big apple-shaped birthmark on his head, losing him the girl of his dreams. He found a girl who doesn’t care about his birthmark. There was also a brush, scissors, fake vampire teeth, numbers 1-5, and gold bars.

Song: Against “All Odds” (Take a look at me now) by Phil Collins

Mind Reader Clue: Cluedle-Doo interrupted and said he’s been following this guy since he’s been catching touchdowns from Dan Marino.

Ken and Robin guessed Taylor Lautner. Nicole guessed Brian Litrell or Nick Lachey

Black Swan

Clues: She is finally having fun and is not afraid anymore. When she was younger, she used to sing for people on the street. Her performance tonight was by one of her favorites of all times. Thee was also an umbrella, “swan kissed soda”, 2 cups, 2 umbrellas, and a picture of New Hampshire.

Song: “Do I do” by Stevie Wonder

Mind Reader Clue: Mariah Carey- she’s a huge fans of her so passing her record was fun.

Robin guessed Christina Milian. Ken guessed Mandy Moore.

Russian Dolls

Clues: Even though there was just the two of them in the package, they were speaking for everyone else as well. Growing up, they were laughed at even about how they look. They were often criticized but embraced not being the coolest. Helping others see what’s inside matters the most. There was also a nickel, dime, skillet, belt buckle,

Song: “Shallow” by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Mind Reader Clue: Kangaroo- Just like kangaroos with their joey’s, you never know how many of the Russian dolls can pop out.

Jenny guessed Hanson. Ken guessed Nickelback

Chameleon

Clues: The secret to getting it right is to do something that speaks to you, on the show he found his groove by making it his own. He was a military kid, made him understand the importance of unity. There was also a sign that read “Brownies for $ale, a captain’s hat, and plane

Song: “Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See” by Busta Rhymes

Mind Reader Clue: Sneakers- This clue should take you a step in the right direction, or maybe the left

Ken guessed Yung Thug. Nicole guessed Snoop Dogg.

At the end of the episode, we said goodbye to our prickly cyborg Robopine who was unveiled to be actor, singer, and songwriter Tyrese.

First impression guesses: Nicole, Jenny, and Ken guessed Jaime Foxx. Nicole changed her guess to Tyrese. Chrissy also guessed Tyrese. Ken changed his guess to Wesley Snipes. Robin’s first guess was Ginuwine, but he changed his guess to Terrence Howard.

Next week, join us for the quarter finals.

Will you know who’s behind the mask? Let us know locally, using #MS5STL.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News