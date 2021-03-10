Play at home: You could win up to $100,000 with your Masked Singer Season 5 predictions

ST. LOUIS – Masked Singer fans can now win money for their correct predictions on season 5 through the popular FOX Bet Super 6 app.

Fans will be able to predict 6 questions related to each week’s episode. Viewers can enter the free-to-play game for a chance to win $20,000 each week.

Here’s how to play:

Once you download FOX Bet Super 6 app, you’ll be asked to make six predictions about various outcomes featured on that week’s episode.

For each correct answer, you’ll receive a ticket into a weekly draw to win $20k in prizes. There are multiple weekly winners.

Weekly, contests will launch each Monday at 7 p.m. CT, and entries will be open until the end of Act 1 of the East Coast airing on Wednesdays.

Winners will be announced each Thursday following the new episode.

Players who enter every week over the course of the season will receive an extra ticket to be entered into the finale prize drawing for a chance to win $100,000 on the season finale.

Season 5 of The Masked Singer premieres tonight on FOX at 7 p.m.

Follow along locally on FOX 2s Twitter as the web team will be live-tweeting during the show (use #MS5STL).

Also, tune in to FOX 2s Facebook page after the show airs every week for a special live talkback and recap of the episode.

Will you know who’s behind the mask?