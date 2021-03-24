Raccoon eliminated after ‘wild ride’; new celebrity came to crash the party on The Masked Singer Season 5

ST. LOUIS – On the third episode of The Masked Singer Season 5, Group A came back to give stellar performances. With only 4 celebrity contestants in the group remaining, the game has been shaken up. There is a lot to talk about, so buckle up.

First and foremost, actor Joel McHale joined the other judges as the 5th guest panelist ever on Masked Singer. He helped the panelist think as to who could be under the masks with his guesses.

We had to say goodbye to the Raccoon tonight who we learned to be actor Danny Trejo. The judges were shocked to see who was under the mask, but although his ‘wild’ ride came to an end, he made his mark on The Masked Singer stage with unforgettable performances.

Unlike his first performance, the Raccoon was a bit tamer tonight while singing “Ring of Fire” by Johnny Cash. In his clues, we learned Raccoon was a boxer, had something to do with coffee beans, and came to Hollywood to teach a “leading man.”

Unfortunately, Trejo’s authentic performance wasn’t enough to get him another step closer to the golden mask trophy. However, he made it known all while on the show, he had a “thing” for Jenny, especially this episode. Jenny’s pictures were on his props.

In this episode, there were more changes added to the game, of course. One change was teased all throughout the episode: Wild Card Contestant number one, The Orca.

The Orca is a killer whale who performed “We’re not gonna take it” by Twisted Sister on his first time hitting the stage. The celebrity sang after all of the original contestants performed.

The Orca’s performance was so good, he didn’t get voted out by the audience and is now able to compete like a regular celebrity contestant.

Based on the clue package, we learned The Orca may love pizza and/or be Italian. The clues referenced punchlines, audition tapes, fruit snacks, and “1313 Mehlville Court.”

Jenny guessed the “1313” could be in connection to actor Kevin Baker who starred in the movies “Apollo 13” and “Friday the 13th.”

Another twist brought to the audience was a way to find out more about celebrity contestants: Self Portrait clues.

In these “self portraits,” Guest host Niecy Nash let us know contestants spent all week putting them together to give clues about their identities.

For example, in The Orca’s portrait, the whale was pictured riding on a surfboard and there was a plane flying over him. In the Raccoon’s portrait, he was surrounded by stars and bats.

The Russian Dolls were first to perform again and gave us all a shocking reveal. They sung “Wonder” by Shawn Mendes.

At the beginning of the performance, judges realized there wasn’t a “big and little doll” like previously, but instead, they looked the same height. While almost halfway through their performance, another doll appears.

So, now there are three Russian Dolls. But it didn’t end there. Our clue-meister, Cluedle-Doo gave us a huge hint that their may be four dolls.

Of course, judges automatically think the dolls are a singing group. In their clue package we saw a banjo, fire truck, solar system baby merry go round, a baby cradle, and we learned the Big Doll has been in the hospital for something serious before.

Jenny guessed the Russian Dolls to be the group Lady A, Robin guessed Sugarland, Ken guessed the Jackson 5, and Joel guessed Boyz II Men.

The Raccoon performed second, but shortly after, we heard from the newly named Robopine.

In his first performance, we learned he is 60-years-old with both kids and grandkids.

Before Singing John Legend’s “All of Me,” his clue package left a lot of people wondering. There was a throne, lightning bolt, and police lights. But, we do know when he maybe lived in Costa Rica, he admired those who cleaned his streets. His performance brought Nichole to tears.

Robopine’s portrait portrayed him as a rockstar with a spider and web on his shirt. He said he used to have a phobia of spiders and wearing it on his shirt helped to confront his fears.

Robin suggested it was Wesley Snipes. Ken guessed Eddie Murphy because the throne could be referencing his Coming 2 America movies.

Lastly, the Sea Shell continues to bring her beautiful voice to the stage. She sang Demi Lovato’s, “Confident,” which could also be a clue behind the personality of her character.

In her clue package, we learned Sea Shell may have a dog, a guy who she could be in love with is a baseball player, she likes succulent plants, and more.

Sea Shell’s self portrait showed her next to a pink tornado with a microphone, bowl with food, dumbbell, and book. She described it as her wearing many hats but she likes to see herself as a super hero.

Although contestants are leaving, new wildcard contestants are coming in to crash the party. Catch Group B in the nest episode of The Masked Singer Season 5 on FOX.

Follow along locally on FOX 2s Twitter as the web team will be live-tweeting during the show (use #MS5STL).

Also, tune in to FOX 2s Facebook page after the show airs every week for a special live talkback and recap of the episode.

Will you know who’s behind the mask?