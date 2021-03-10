Sneak Peek of Masked Singer 5; what you need to know before the premiere

ST. LOUIS – The Masked Singer Season 5 premieres tonight at 7 p.m CT. Fasten your seat belts and prepare for a shocking, game-changing season. The show released a clip of the Russian Dolls duet. Here is what else you can expect this season.

Season 5 is all about changing the game. In previous seasons, there have been around 18 contestants. Not this season.

There will be 10 celebrity contestants for season 5, the one-eyed Porcupine, Sea Shell, Racoon, Russian Dolls, Snail, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, Black Swan, Piglet and Phoenix.

The celebrities will be split up into two groups. However, (here comes the crazy part) other masked celebrities will come in to crash the party and have the chance to take one of the contestant’s spots on stage. They are called Wild Cards.

The Wild Card characters will be a surprise to all and if they are good enough, can also win the beloved Golden Mask Trophy.

It may seem hard to guess who’s under the mask, and as we’ve seen in previous seasons, it could be anyone.

For example, in Season 3, a bright pink and blue cuddly bear turned out to be the former Governor of Alaska Sarah Palin. Who would’ve thought?

Besides the normal animated clue packages, The Masked Singer is throwing in another curve ball to help fans guess who’s behind the mask: Cluedle-Doo!

Cluedle-Doo is the rooster “clue-meister” who shares more hints about the contestants identities. We’ll see how much of a help it’ll be during the season.

Here’s a clue for you: We’ve learned the celebrity contestants have 26 Grammy nominations combined, 9 multi-platinum singles, 4 Academy Award nominations, 3 Super Bowl appearances, 6 gold medals, and 2 world records.

Last but not least, celebrity comedian Niecy Nash will be taking over as a Guest Host for Nick Cannon while he recovers from a COVID diagnosis.

The panelist judges – Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, and Jenny McCarthy – are all returning for another season to compete for the Golden Ear Trophy.

Season 5 of The Masked Singer premieres tonight on FOX 7 p.m.

Follow along locally on FOX 2s Twitter as the web team will be live-tweeting during the show (use #MS5STL).

Also, tune in to FOX 2s Facebook page after the show airs every week for a special live talkback and recap of the episode.

Will you know who’s behind the mask?