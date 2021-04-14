The Orca swims his way out while a new, chilling Wildcard takes his place on the Masked Singer Season 5

ST. LOUIS – On the Group A finals of the Masked Singer Season 5, our first Wildcard left us while the newest wildcard took his place. The celebrity contestants battled it out to see who will make it to the “Super 8” with the Group B finalists next week. Let’s jump right in.

Nick Cannon is back as our Host after being unveiled as the Bulldog Wildcard last week. We knew he was supposed to come back, but we didn’t think it would be that way.

The judges gave a warm welcome to “Mr. Golden Turban” by singing their own rendition of the song, “That’s What Friends are For.”

Nick said the song was “amazing, touching, hilarious, and awkward all at the same time.”

The Orca swam his way back to the ocean after being voted off by the audience. He was unveiled to be rockstar Mark McGrath from the band Sugar Ray.

The Killer Whale sang “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” by Poison. It was a good performance, but as we got down to the wire, it just wasn’t good enough to make it to the finals.

In his clue package, we heard a touching story. The original Wildcard revealed he looks up to his father a lot who was emotional when he found Orca was going to be a father. Orca’s Father’s health began deteriorating but he was very focused on his grand-orca’s baptism. Orca’s father made it through the baptism but sadly died days later. We also learned there were two baby Orcas which was revealed to be twins!

The clue package also showed Swedish fish, a fly swatter, and “$3”. Orca dedicated the song to his father.

To help with the clues this episode, our host surprised us with the Nick “Cannon” Clue which was exactly that, a cannon. Nick shot the Cannon towards judges which released shirts with special phrases.

Orca’s shirt read “Purrr” which he explained he’s got a heart but likes to ‘purrrty’(party). He said the shirt had 3 clues in it.

Ken guessed rapper Fred Burst because of his “Three Dollar Bill, Y’all$” album. Robin thought Orca was Billy Joe Armstrong because of his song “Wake Me Up When September Ends” which was dedicated to his father.

Although Orca is gone, we have to get into the rest of the celebrity cast members.

The Russian Dolls were first to take the stage and it got a bit more confusing because we don’t know how many there are. This time, three dolls performed, but the “big doll” was in the back which almost seemed like a prop. This week they sang Jason Derulo’s, “Want You To Want Me.”

In their clue package, we learned the dolls started their career on the road singing, but it wasn’t glamourous. They performed in parking lots, baseball fields, outside of pizzerias, and even for the president. They referenced a snow globe with the country singing Snow Owls from the previous season which Nicole saw as a clue about who they may be.

The Dolls’ “Cannon” clue read “What goes around…comes around.” Their explanation was they have been together for some time, but if they would have it, they would come back together on stage.

Nicole guessed the pop singing group Pentatonix because of their harmony and they performed at the White House. Ken thought the group could be the Jonas Brothers because they performed for Obama. The dolls urged Ken to keep going as if he was on to something. Jenny guessed the group to be “98 Degrees” because she recognized the harmony, the self-portrait clue from another episode talked about a “‘pop’ of color,” they performed at the White House, and in another clue package, the planet Uranus was flipped to 98 degrees.

Next to take the stage was Robopine who sang “Killing Me Softly” by Roberta Flack. We knew he had rhythm from previous performances, but on this episode, he took it to another level with his choreographed dances.

His clue package was almost set up like the video game, Temple Run- he said he’s on a mission for the Golden Mask Trophy. Robopine said he’s been on a quest for a certain “golden relic”, dodged booby traps, and pushed through when his life crumbled. There were also letters reading “MW,” and a referee blew his whistle saying someone traveled as if Robopine is an athlete.

The “Cannon” clue read “AKA.” Robopine’s explanation was on his first episode, they introduced him as the wrong name, Porcupine.

Jenny and Nicole are still guessing him to be Jamie Foxx. Ken guessed Will Smith, Tom Cruise or Terrence Howard. Robin agreed it could be Terrence Howard.

Our Clue-Meister, Cluedle-Doo, gave us an inside look into Robopine’s eye as he analyzed the judges. His results were Robin: Hopeless Romantic, Jenny: Loves to talk, Ken: We’ve both changed, Nicole: Friends with benefits

The Seashell changed the game with her soulful performance. She sang “Tell Me Something Good” by Rufus featuring Chaka Khan.

In her clue package, we learned she has been fortunate enough to walk in a variety of shoes, has been called a trailblazer, and sometimes she gets stopped for autographs. She also referenced a wedding cake, “Strength supplements,” and being a superhero.

Her “Cannon” clue said “Motown,” which her explanation was Motown brought her family together.

Jenny suggested singers Ashanti and Mya who have been signed to Motown Records.

Robin said the superhero clue made him think Seashell to be Alicia Silverstone who played Batgirl in the 90s.

Lastly, our final Wildcard made a chilling, but energetic debut on The Masked Singer stage. The Yeti blew away the judges with his swag, dancing, and voice. He sang “If it isn’t Love” by New Edition.

In his first-ever clue package, we learned the Yeti only comes out of hiding for mammoth reasons. Where he comes from, too many people become monsters, but he had a secret weapon: a village of warrior women who were his motivators. These women were always cooking and taught him all about love. The clue package also referenced three cupcakes with lit birthday candles.

The “Cannon” clue read “Aphrodite.” The Yeti’s explanation was that he is all about love, love, love.

Jenny guessed him to be singer Ray J who had a tv dating show. She also thought the birthday candles could be a symbol for his song “One Wish.” Nicole said she got Justin Bieber’s vibes.

Tune in next week for the two-hour, Super 8 episode where the remaining celebrities will be competing in one show. This season has already been game-changing, but more is sure to come.

Will you know who’s behind the mask?