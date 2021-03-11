The Snail is eliminated, has unbelievable reveal on The Masked Singer Season 5 premiere

ST. LOUIS – The Masked Singer Season 5 is officially started and on the first night, we had to say goodbye to the Snail.

During the night we also heard from the Russian Dolls, Sea Shell, Raccoon, and Porcupine as part of Group A.

As we know, the Russian Dolls are the second duet to show up in Masked Singer history. They were first on stage to sing Michael Jackson’s, “Man in the Mirror.” There were two dolls present, but only doll walked across the stage during the performance which may be a clue.

The Raccoon stood out for his raspy voice and and “wild” singing. Panelist Ken Jeong guessed he could be Mike Tyson. Since we know Jeong is going to do well with predictions this season, we may want to listen.

The Seashell was completely loved by the judges for her sparkly and vibrant costume, but the Porcupine owned the stage while letting it be known Porcupine isn’t really his name, it’s Robopine!

Finally, the eliminated Snail sang Hall & Oates’ “You Make My Dreams (Come True).” The voice under the mask sounded country, but smooth. Jenny suggested it sounded like Kermit the Frog and it turns out she was right!

Kermit the Frog was under the Snail mask and shocked everyone in the audience and the judges.

Tune in Next Wednesday as the next group of masked singers grace the stage.