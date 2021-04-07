The Ulti ‘Mutt’ Wildcard: A new celebrity comes in Group B for finals, then he’s out

ST. LOUIS – Last week on The Masked Singer Season 5, we said goodbye to our beloved Grandpa Monster. On episode 5, Group B came back for the second week in a row, but this time we met the Ulti “mutt” Wildcard.

The episode started off with The Black Swan again, and every time she performs, she brings more and more confidence to the stage. She sang “How Will I Know” by Whitney Houston and the judges were very impressed.

Before she performed, we of course, viewed her clue package which helped us learn more about the elegant bird.

In her clues, we learned The Masked Singer brought out a lot of confidence in her. In her earlier years, she would send anonymous audition tapes to Hollywood. We also saw displays of the numbers “10,10,10”, she took some leap of faith, there was a black cat, and the word “Montana” was on a bookbag someone was giving to her, but she pushed it away. While falling in the sky, the word ” SPOT” and some type of dinosaur fell with her.

This week, The Men in Black helped guest host Niecy Nash get more clues for the audience. They sneaked into the celebrity contestants’ home for a meaningful object.

The Black Swan’s Meaningful Object Clue was a unicorn.

“This is to commemorate one of my best friends and incredible singers who passed away,” The Black Swan said. “Taught me how to be myself.”

Panelist judge Jenny McCarthy guessed The Black Swan to be actress Emily Osman who was Miley Cyrus’ best friend in the kid’s tv show “Hannah Montana” because of the “Montana” bookbag.

Nicole Scherzinger said the black cat and justice scale could mean the bird is actress and singer Victoria Justice.

Next to the stage was Piglet. He came in to give us a lot of clues this time.

In his clue package, Piglet disclosed years ago he may have been behind bars, there was a Hawaiian lei, and a genie bottle.

When know from previous clue packages, Piglet is a lover. But in this package, he shares someone came and changed his life, someone he wants to grow old with. She rescued Piglet from the heat, now he is a family man (has kids). Then, we saw palm trees and “1 DR” on a blue ribbon.

He sang “7 years” by Lukas Graham and left Jenny in tears.

Jenny suggested the “1 DR” could mean Piglet is part of the boyband group One Direction.

Piglet’s Meaningful Object Clue was a set of dog tags with a letter “P” charm. Piglet said it represents the most important thing in his life.

Ken guessed Piglet could first be Bradley Cooper but then switched his guess to singer Zayn Mallik who covered the song “A Whole New World,” which could explain the genie bottle.

Up next was the Wildcard contestant who clawed Grandpa Monster out the competition, the Crab. His soulful voice captured the hearts of the judges.

Last week we learned the Crab became a star in a flash, darkness followed his family, everyone wanted to be like him, and he felt like a king crab.

In his clue package this week, we learned his first performance had him in tears which reminded him of the inner child. When he was younger, Crab had to stay in the house with his mom, cooking things like mac and cheese. He said his cooking punishment turned into his passion.

In his old-school performance, the Crab sang “Give it to Me Baby” by Rick James.

Everyone was concerned for the Crab after his performance because right when he was done, he had to walk off stage because the costume was too hot. After taking a breather, Crab was back.

His Meaningful Object Clue was a bowler hat. Crab said the hat represented the greatest entertainer, Sammy Davis Jr., who used to wear it when he was Mr. Bojangles. Crab admired him so much, he wore it as much as he could.

Jenny guessed a cheese clue could have meant the celebrity was, “cheesy like a comedian.” She guessed comedian and actor Martin Lawrence who also has a bowling alley in his home. Then, she thought it was Bobby Brown because of his meat rub seasonings.

Robin thought, for Crab to be Bobby Brown, he would have to dance more in his performance.

Up fourth was Chameleon. He came to the stage, not missing a beat. He rapped “Hip Hop” by Dead Prez.

In his clue package, we learned he has a “little chameleon” he wants to impress by practicing martial arts; he fell in love with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. There were also alarm clocks turned to the numbers 3, 4, and 6.

Chameleon’s Meaningful Object Clue was Hot Buffalo Wings. His explanation behind it, he’s always cooking food.

Nicole guessed the buffalo wings could mean the celebrity is from Buffalo, NY.: Waka Flaka Flame

Our Cluemeister, Cluedle-Doo helped us out with some information about Chameleon.

Cluedle-Doo spotted Nicole looking for Chameleon’s after party. But he also let us know the lizard may not be in the studio because that isn’t the only “studio” he’s usually in.

Last but not least, we made it to our Ulti- “mutt” Wildcard, the golden Bulldog. He came on the stage shining, and confident he was going to knock one of the contestants out of their spots. However, there were other plans.

In the Bulldog’s clue package, we learned he always had to fend for himself, there was a dog bowl with the word “super” on it ( could indicate an NFL Superbowl maybe?), and he said he was “one hot dog.” We then learned this Bulldog is soft on the inside and has a thing for Niecy Nash which he dedicated his song to.

He sang “Candy Girl” by New Edition which wowed everyone because the Bulldog has a high-pitched voice.

His Meaningful Object Clue was a picture frame with the sentence “And live from New York it’s Saturday night.” Bulldog’s explanation was that his dog house is in New York and he is a lover of comedy who loves to get live.

The Judges put their first impressions in the dog house.

In the clue package, Ken also saw “B99” and thought he was from the show “Brooklyn 99.” He said Bulldog had to be Andy Sandberg who is also a Saturday Night Live Legend. However, he then said the performance made him seem like Chris Tucker.

Jenny guessed Eddie Murphy, but thought it could also be Chris Rock.

For the elimination, we endured another plot twist: Niecy Nash had the job of sending a celebrity contestant home this week instead of the audience.

Nash’s choice? The Bulldog had to go home and just didn’t quite make the cut compared to the other contestants.

This is the first time a Wildcard Contestant has been eliminated the day they came, but now we know why.

The Bulldog was our normal host, Nick Canon! No one thought Cannon was under the mask but it made everyone smile.

He thanks Niecy Nash for guest hosting and let us know he will be back to host the next episode.

Join us next week for episode 6 of The Masked Singer Season 5.

