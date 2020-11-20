Featured Job: Matrix Absence Management, Inc. contact center specialist

The number of Americans filing for their first week of unemployment benefits suddenly jumped last week to the highest level in more than two years.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Today’s featured FOX 2 job is a contact center specialist at Matrix Absence Management, Inc. in St. Louis. They work with their clients’ Human Resources departments to manager workers’ compensation, disability and/or leave of absences until the claim is resolved.

Matrix Absence Management offers a full benefit package with medical, dental, vision, including a 401K match program. Matrix offers a flexible Monday through Friday schedule.

The estimated salary is $29,009.00 – $41,225.00 /year.

Responsibilities:

Accurately file client/claimant specific information into the eFiling System and other systems as necessary

Gather and Analyze information to determine which type of claim/leave to file for the claimant.

Answer general leave of absence and disability claim process questions.

Deliver all required company specific reminders associated with their time away from work.

Performs other duties as assigned by management.

Maintaining adherence to all department standards (policies, procedures, schedules, and assignments)

Consistently deliver exceptional customer service. Measured by the results of our Quality Monitoring program.

Qualifications:

High school diploma, required

1 years experience in a customer-service environment (preferably a call center)

Exceptional interpersonal communication skills and the ability to work with a diverse workforce

The ability to understand the relationship between their job and how the business and customers are impacted. We are the first point of contact and the first impression of our company.

Good organizational and multi-tasking skills

Attention to detail with a strong focus on ensuring service delivery to clients

Proficient at maneuvering on a PC with working knowledge of MS Office (Word, Excel and Outlook)

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Type at least 40-wpm