Plenty of unsettled weather ahead – mostly in the form of rain

ST. LOUIS – Get the umbrellas ready and keep the shovels in the garage for now.

Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with a few spotty rain showers possible. There may even be a brief mix of sleet and snow with the showers northwest of St. Louis but no accumulation is expected. Temperatures will warm to near 40 by Tuesday evening.

Temperatures will continue to warm through the night as a steady rain moves in for Wednesday. Wednesday’s high will be in the upper 40s.

Thursday/New Year’s Eve looks dry and mostly cloudy with a high in the 30s. But by Thursday evening, an icy mix will spread across the region. That mix will change to a cold rain after midnight with some light rain and drizzle likely for Friday/New Year’s day with temperatures warming to near 50.

Colder air returns Saturday along with a chance for some light snow or flurries.