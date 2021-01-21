How St. Louis representatives marked the transfer of power from Trump to Biden

ST. LOUIS, Mo- On the day that Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States, the men and women who represent the St. Louis region in Congress took a variety of ways to mark the day, to look back at the last four years and ahead at the next four.
U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-Salem) took to social media to pay tribute to Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump.
U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) also offered praise of the outgoing administration.
Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, trended on Twitter for a time, thanks to his responsibilities on the Joint Congressional Committee on Inauguration which gave him a speaking role during the Biden Inauguration and ceremonies afterward.
Senator Josh Hawley, who has been criticized for his efforts to contest the electoral college certification of President Biden’s win, attended Wednesday’s ceremony but has not made any posts on social media regarding the inauguration. His press team’s Twitter account did post a story highlighting his opposition to fast approval of Biden’s nominee to head the Department of Homeland Security, citing concerns over Biden’s immigration policy.
U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Ballwin ) made no statements on social media regarding the outgoing administration but did offer her prayers to the new administration.
In Illinois, Republicans representing the Metro East who did comment on social media were united in respect for the transfer of power, but also promised that bi-partisanship will have its limits in the years to come.