How St. Louis representatives marked the transfer of power from Trump to Biden

ST. LOUIS, Mo- On the day that Joe Biden became the 46th President of the United States, the men and women who represent the St. Louis region in Congress took a variety of ways to mark the day, to look back at the last four years and ahead at the next four.

U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-Salem) took to social media to pay tribute to Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep. Blaine Luetkemeyer (R-St. Elizabeth) also offered praise of the outgoing administration.

Historic economic success, a strengthened military, peace in the Middle East, a COVID-19 vaccine in record time and so much more.



Thank you for your service, Mr. President. https://t.co/FbTxNtbVsZ — Blaine Luetkemeyer (@RepBlaine) January 20, 2021

Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, trended on Twitter for a time, thanks to his responsibilities on the Joint Congressional Committee on Inauguration which gave him a speaking role during the Biden Inauguration and ceremonies afterward.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., center, watches before President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington.(Greg Nash/Pool Photo via AP)

Senator Josh Hawley, who has been criticized for his efforts to contest the electoral college certification of President Biden’s win, attended Wednesday’s ceremony but has not made any posts on social media regarding the inauguration. His press team’s Twitter account did post a story highlighting his opposition to fast approval of Biden’s nominee to head the Department of Homeland Security, citing concerns over Biden’s immigration policy.

U.S. Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Ballwin ) made no statements on social media regarding the outgoing administration but did offer her prayers to the new administration.

My prayers and best wishes are with President Biden and Vice President Harris as they begin their administration. Seeing another peaceful transition of power today in our nation's capital is a reminder of our Democracy’s resilience and the grace God has shed upon our country. — Ann Wagner (@RepAnnWagner) January 20, 2021

Congratulations on making history, Madam Vice President @KamalaHarris. I’m excited to partner with you and President @JoeBiden to get our communities the help we need. — Cori Bush (@CoriBush) January 20, 2021

In Illinois, Republicans representing the Metro East who did comment on social media were united in respect for the transfer of power, but also promised that bi-partisanship will have its limits in the years to come.

Joe Biden is now our Nation’s president and Kamala Harris is our vice president. I wish them success, for when they succeed, our Nation succeeds. My family and I will be praying for them.



Read my full statement on #InaugurationDay below: pic.twitter.com/tpQRLTZnKI — US Rep Rodney Davis (@RodneyDavis) January 20, 2021

Today, our nation witnessed one of our most time-honored traditions: the peaceful transfer of power between two administrations. While I stand ready to work together on shared priorities that help Southern IL, I will never fail to fight for our conservative principles. (1/2) — Rep. Mike Bost (@RepBost) January 20, 2021

President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris.



Their inauguration comes during a time of unprecedented challenge for our country—more than 400,000 Americans dead from the coronavirus; a struggling economy; a deeply divided nation; and a climate in dire straits. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) January 20, 2021

.@POTUS Joe Biden and @VP Kamala Harris.⁰⁰After four long years, compassion and real leadership are finally back in the White House.⁰⁰Now it’s time to work together to solve our nation's problems, beat this pandemic and rebuild an economy that works for everyone. pic.twitter.com/fggJQeT42Z — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) January 21, 2021