JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. – Officers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and another hospitalized Saturday night.

The crash happened around 10:38 p.m. on Interstate 57 northbound just north of Marion, when one truck was driving southbound and suddenly crossed through the median and hit another truck in the northbound lanes head on. Both trucks caught ablaze as a result of the crash.

One of the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver was taken to a nearby hospital via helicopter where they are being treated for their injuries.

I-57 NB traffic was since rerouted onto Illinois Route 37 until 10:30 a.m Sunday. All lanes are now reopened.

Further information about the crash has not yet been revealed. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.