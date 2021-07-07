111 in Madison County, Ill. closed after one person died in a crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A fatal crash happened Wednesday morning on 111 in Madison County, Illinois just north of 55/70.

The crash happened just after 4:00 a.m.

A vehicle veered off the road and struck a parked car. The parked car had broken down earlier and once it was hit, it burst into flames.

Officials told FOX 2 one person died.

111 northbound and southbound is completely shut down still as of 5:30 a.m.

Accident reconstruction crews are making their way to the scene.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.