ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews were at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning.

The crash took place on Interstate 70 westbound at the Missouri River and Blanchette Bridge a little before 7:00 a.m. Heavy backups could be seen in the area as a car and semi-truck were heavily damaged.

The cause of the crash have not yet been revealed and so far, no injuries have been reported. All lanes have since been reopened.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.