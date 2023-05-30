ST. LOUIS – Crews were at the scene of a three-vehicle crash that is still causing traffic Tuesday morning.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the area located on New Florissant and I-270 westbound, where a box truck and two sedans can be seen heavily damaged.

One lane in the area is still seeing 3 to 4 miles of backup. Drivers are being urged to take an alternate route.

The cause of the crashes are still unknown, and no injuries have been reported. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.