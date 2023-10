ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Crews are responding to a crash involving over five vehicles on Monday.

The crash took place a little before 6:00 a.m. on Interstate 270 eastbound at McDonnel Boulevard. Several lanes are currently closed in the area as a tractor trailer and five other cars were involved.

There are no reports on the cause of the crash, and so far, no injuries have been revealed.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.