UPDATE: Northbound 270 is now open.

ST. LOUIS – Four left lanes of 270 northbound are closed before I-64 due to an accident, according to MoDOT.

Motorists should use an alternate route.

ACCIDENT

I-270 NB BEFORE I-64

4 LEFT LANES CLOSED

EST. CLEARANCE TIME: 12:50 PM — MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) September 24, 2021

MoDOT originally said the estimated clearance time was 11:50 a.m. They sent out an updated tweet saying the estimated clearance time is now 12:50 p.m.

