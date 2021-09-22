Ambulance goes off road near southbound 170 at Delmar

ST. LOUIS – An ambulance went off of the roadway near southbound 170 at Delmar Wednesday morning. The incident happened at approximately 6:00 a.m.

Multiple first responders are on the scene. Two people were seen being taken away from the ambulance via stretchers. Two paramedics and a patient were inside when the incident happened. There were no serious injuries in the accident.

It appears that the ambulance hit a utility pole and trees and dragged them with the vehicle. They are under the ambulance at this time.

FOX 2's Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is over the scene.