Ambulance goes off road near southbound 170 at Delmar

Traffic

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – An ambulance went off of the roadway near southbound 170 at Delmar Wednesday morning. The incident happened at approximately 6:00 a.m.

Multiple first responders are on the scene. Two people were seen being taken away from the ambulance via stretchers. Two paramedics and a patient were inside when the incident happened. There were no serious injuries in the accident.

It appears that the ambulance hit a utility pole and trees and dragged them with the vehicle. They are under the ambulance at this time.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is over the scene. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News