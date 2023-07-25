ST. LOUIS – Crews are responding to a multi-vehicle crash on North Broadway Tuesday morning.

The crash happened a bit after 7:10 a.m. on North Broadway and East Taylor Avenue, just east of the Bellefontaine Cemetery. Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter was flying over the area, where at least six vehicles can be seen impacted from the crashes.

So far, injuries or identities from the drivers involved have not been reported. While the northbound direction remains open, the southbound area is completely closed. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.