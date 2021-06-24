At least one injured after car crashes into building in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A vehicle crashed into a building near Natural Bridge Avenue at Goodfellow Boulevard at about 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

The building is right near a roundabout in that area.

View from the scene of a vehicle into building near Natural Bridge at Goodfellow @fox2now pic.twitter.com/JcMzq5ESpq — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) June 24, 2021

First responders removed one victim from the vehicle and put that the person on a stretcher and into an ambulance. It is unknown if there were more people in the car.

The car’s airbags did deploy.

