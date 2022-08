ST. LOUIS – There’s good news for drivers who use Big Bend in Kirkwood and Crestwood.

A live look was shot Saturday morning from the MoDOT cam of the Big Bend Bridge over I-44. It is scheduled to re-open to traffic on Monday, August 15.

Crews will open one lane in each direction as well as the lanes to turn left onto the interstate before evening rush hour. The project is expected to be fully completed in November.