Crash at Jamieson causes 44 eastbound to close Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS – A few cars are able to pass through as of about 6:35 a.m. in the area of 44 eastbound at Jamieson where a crash had shutdown the roadway.

The closure just east of Shrewsbury began at about 6:00 a.m. Thursday.

The reported crash there has a person trapped. Police are at the scene there.

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose suggests commuters find an alternate route into the city.

MoDOT estimates the crash will be cleared in that area at about 7:00 a.m.

A few cars are passing through the area of the accident 44 EB at Jamieson — also watch for a new accident 44 EB near Lewis Rd @FOX2now #STLTraffic #stlwx pic.twitter.com/ld7FkXRgm6 — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) July 1, 2021

So many problems out there this morning… and crews have just shut down 44 eastbound from the crash at Jamieson @FOX2now #Breaking #STLwx #STLTraffic pic.twitter.com/TY7lMElyTW — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) July 1, 2021

