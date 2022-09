ST. LOUIS – Emergency crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash causing a major backup Thursday morning.

The crash happened on I-270 westbound and Washington around 6:05 a.m. Cars have been instructed to move over to the side ramp as only one lane is open.

Drivers can an alternate route of I-70 if coming from St. Charles County into St. Louis County as the backup spans over two miles. No injuries have been reported.

