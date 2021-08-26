Crash backs up traffic for miles on I-70 eastbound in O’Fallon, Mo.

O’FALLON, Mo. – Traffic is jammed up for miles on I-70 eastbound in O’Fallon, Missouri

A multi-vehicle crash is causing this back-up on I-70 eastbound at Highway K. Only one lane of traffic is getting through.

The crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday.

At least 6 vehicles involved in this crash EB 70 at K @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/vh56U1rTrZ — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) August 26, 2021

We have @SkyFOXSTL headed to the scene https://t.co/0sOvXZ2nfr — Molly Rose (@MollyRoseTV) August 26, 2021

FOX 2’s traffic reporter Molly Rose is monitoring this crash.

