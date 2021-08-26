Crash backs up traffic for miles on I-70 eastbound in O’Fallon, Mo.

O’FALLON, Mo. – Traffic is jammed up for miles on I-70 eastbound in O’Fallon, Missouri
A multi-vehicle crash is causing this back-up on I-70 eastbound at Highway K. Only one lane of traffic is getting through.
The crash happened at about 7:45 a.m. Thursday.
