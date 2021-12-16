Crash causes two right lanes of WB 70 past Zumbehl to close

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A crash involving an overturned box truck caused the two right lanes of westbound 70 past Zumbehl Road to close Thursday morning.

MoDOT said the crash was reported at approximately 6:19 a.m. They expect to have the crash cleared at about 7:19 a.m.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter flew over the scene.

