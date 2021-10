UPDATE: All lanes are open on I-270 Eastbound.

UPDATE: One lane is getting through on I-270 eastbound as of 6:20 a.m.

ST. LOUIS – I-270 eastbound was closed from Riverview Road to the Chain of Rocks Bridge.

A crash happened there at approximately 6:00 a.m. Crews are on the scene working to clear the incident.

It is unknown at this time if anyone was injured.

CRASH

I-270 EB PAST RIVERVIEW RD

RIGHT LANE CLOSED

EST. CLEARANCE TIME: 6:52 AM — MoDOT STL Traffic (@StLouisTraffic) October 29, 2021

