ST. LOUIS – Southbound Lindbergh is closed north of McDonnell due to a crash involving a Hazelwood Police Department patrol car.

Two cars were involved in the crash that happened at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The non-police vehicle overturned. EMS crews rescued a man from the overturned vehicle. He was walking around and appeared to be uninjured.

